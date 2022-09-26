Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Woman Makes World News For All The Wrong Reasons
Here in Montana, hunting is a way of life. For generations, Montanans have fed their families with wild game, however, a Montana woman has made world news for mistaking a domesticated dog for a wolf. The husky was one of several that had been released into the woods. Many of...
The Best Bear Hunting Dogs
Most hunting pursuits have a rich history, but few can compare to following behind a hound as it skillfully tracks wild game. And when it comes to hunting with hounds, no animal in the country will run a dog as hard, or far, as the black bear. You can hunt bears over bait, or shoot them from a stand at distance. But if you want the best that bear hunting has to offer, you must run them with hounds.
Comments / 0