The Good Doctor: Change of Perspective (10/10) “Change of Perspective” – On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez,who make quite the first impression. Meanwhile, Lim returns to work while facing her new reality and the emotions surrounding the changes on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO