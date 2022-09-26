Read full article on original website
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.03 - Star Crossed - Press Release
Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a forbidden relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Meanwhile, Simone’s love life is heating up; Laura comes face-to-face with her past, and Carter tries to reconnect with his wife.
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.02 - A Place We Came Together - Press Release
“A Place We Came Together” – When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
SEAL Team - Episode 6.03 - Growing Pains - Promotional Photos + Press Release
EPISODE 3: GROWING PAINS (Available to stream Sunday, October 2nd) BRAVO finds unlikely allies as they are deployed to Northern Syria to track down those responsible for the attack on the U.S.S. Crampton. Written By: Tom Mularz & Madalyn Lawson. Directed By: Cherie Nowlan.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Raven's Home - Episode 5.18 - Tying the Astro-Knot - Press Release
Raven's Home "Tying the Astro-Knot" Booker has a vision that Ivy is hindering her mom's campaign. Meanwhile, Raven gets to design a wedding gown for a prominent client and goes to extremes to make it happen.
The Goldbergs - Episode 10.04 - Man Of The House - Press Release
With everyone preoccupied with the new baby on the way, Erica’s graduation is met with lackluster enthusiasm from Beverly and Geoff. Meanwhile, Adam’s new job is in jeopardy and Barry tries to be the new man of the house.
Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.04 - The Principal's Office - Promotional Photos + Press Release
After Gregory sends a disruptive student to the principal’s office, he’s dismayed to find out the kids actually enjoy spending the supposed disciplinary time with Ava. Meanwhile, Melissa invites Janine over to her house to teach her how to cook, but Janine becomes determined to reunite Melissa with her estranged sister.
Fire Country - Episode 1.02 - The Fresh Prince of Edgewater - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“The Fresh Prince of Edgewater” – After Bode requests to be transferred to a different city, his future in Edgewater hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, the crew joins forces to protect the town from a treacherous storm, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.02 - Change of Perspective - Press Release
The Good Doctor: Change of Perspective (10/10) “Change of Perspective” – On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez,who make quite the first impression. Meanwhile, Lim returns to work while facing her new reality and the emotions surrounding the changes on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
USD POLL : Would you like to have seen a Season 2 of First Kill?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Babygirl1986 who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
The Neighborhood - Episode 5.03 - Welcome To The Ballgame - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Welcome to the Ballgame” – When Malcolm treats Calvin, Dave, Gemma and Grover to VIP tickets to a Dodgers game, the outing isn’t quite a home run. Also, Marty’s movie night with fiancée Necie goes sideways when Tina decides to join, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Oct. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.03 - Americans And Their Dreams - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Americans and Their Dreams” – After Bob takes a step back from his busy work life, he decides to buy a boat to enjoy during his free time. Also, a newspaper comes to MaxDot to interview Goodwin, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Oct. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Grey's Anatomy - Episode 19.02 - Wasn't Expecting That - Press Release
The attending surgeons and interns work together to solve a medical mystery when a college kid comes in with what first looks like food poisoning but has escalating and dire complications. Meanwhile, Jo spends her day off with Bailey.
The Serpent Queen - Episode 1.05 - The First Regency - Press Release
King Henri departs to lead an army to defend France and places Catherine in charge as Regent, allowing her to test her powers further. Catherine asks Rahima to search Mary’s room for a letter.
How are your shows doing compared to others on the same Network? 2022/23
Welcome to this seasons Show Comparison Table. This table shows the AVG Key 18-49 Demo for each show by Network, so that you can see how well a show is doing on the Network. This is normally fairly key to renewal/cancellation decisions. Red = Cancelled. Green = Renewed. Purple =...
MOVIES: Smile - Final Trailer
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
MGM’S EPIX to Relaunch as MGM+ in Early 2023, With New Brand Identity and Programming Offerings
MGM’S EPIX to Relaunch as MGM+ in Early 2023, With New Brand Identity and Programming Offerings. Premium and commercial-free service delivers cinematic original content, blockbuster premiere movies and a curated theatrical library from MGM and leading Hollywood studios. MGM+ will continue to be available in the U.S. on Prime...
New live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
Meet Dr. Frank Rubio and José Hernández: The NASA Latino astronauts making history
NASA launched the first Salvadoran-American into space! Dr. Frank Rubio traveled to the International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft from Kazakhstan. The astronaut’s trip to outer space only took six hours, and he will orbit the planet for six months. The Los Angeles-born and Florida-raised doctor and...
