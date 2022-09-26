ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rookie: Feds - Episode 1.03 - Star Crossed - Press Release

Garza’s unit gets roped into a complicated kidnapping case involving a forbidden relationship between two rival drug-dealing gangs. Meanwhile, Simone’s love life is heating up; Laura comes face-to-face with her past, and Carter tries to reconnect with his wife.
Alaska Daily - Episode 1.02 - A Place We Came Together - Press Release

“A Place We Came Together” – When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria’s case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest. Meanwhile, Claire investigates why beloved local restaurant Rita’s is selling to a big corporation. After landing her first front page story, Yuna learns that success in journalism sometimes comes at a cost on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 13 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Fire Country - Episode 1.02 - The Fresh Prince of Edgewater - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“The Fresh Prince of Edgewater” – After Bode requests to be transferred to a different city, his future in Edgewater hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, the crew joins forces to protect the town from a treacherous storm, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.02 - Change of Perspective - Press Release

The Good Doctor: Change of Perspective (10/10) “Change of Perspective” – On their first day as surgical attendings, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park are introduced to the first year residents they will be overseeing, Dr. Danica Powell and Dr. Daniel Perez,who make quite the first impression. Meanwhile, Lim returns to work while facing her new reality and the emotions surrounding the changes on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
USD POLL : Would you like to have seen a Season 2 of First Kill?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Babygirl1986 who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
The Neighborhood - Episode 5.03 - Welcome To The Ballgame - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Welcome to the Ballgame” – When Malcolm treats Calvin, Dave, Gemma and Grover to VIP tickets to a Dodgers game, the outing isn’t quite a home run. Also, Marty’s movie night with fiancée Necie goes sideways when Tina decides to join, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Oct. 3 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.03 - Americans And Their Dreams - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Americans and Their Dreams” – After Bob takes a step back from his busy work life, he decides to buy a boat to enjoy during his free time. Also, a newspaper comes to MaxDot to interview Goodwin, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Oct. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
MOVIES: Smile - Final Trailer

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.
