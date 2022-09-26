Raleigh’s weekend Bluegrass festival still on despite forecasted hurricane Ian in Carolinas, organizers say

Read full article on original website
cbs17
Triangle events adapting for remnants of Hurricane Ian, some postpone entirely
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Raleigh, to Wendell to Cary, some of the Triangle’s largest fall events are having to adapt to the incoming rain and wind from Hurricane Ian. From now, until Saturday night, the best of bluegrass music will still play at the IBMA: World of Bluegrass festival this weekend.
WRAL
Raleigh luxury senior living community set to open in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living broke ground Wednesday morning on an independent senior living and private health care residences in the heart of downtown Raleigh. The seven-acre site known as Hayes Barton Place at 2010 Fairview Road is expected to offer 214 luxury independent living homes and 88 private health care accommodations when it opens in 2024.
cbs17
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
cbs17
Why does Fayetteville rank as one of worst cities in US for disabled people?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Fayetteville one of the nation’s worst cities for people with disabilities?. One website seems to think so. Personal finance site WalletHub.com ranked the Cumberland County city 175th out of the nation’s 182 largest cities for people with disabilities. The website evaluated 34...
cbs17
Raleigh prepares to prevent flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As Hurricane Ian touches down in Florida, preparation is underway to prevent flooding in Raleigh. The City of Raleigh is lowering the water level in Lake Johnson by about three feet, a process that began Monday. Kelly Daniel with the City of Raleigh’s Stormwater Management department said it will help prevent flooding in areas like Gorman St. and Avent Ferry Rd.
cbs17
Crabtree Creek flood history shows weekend surge is possible
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As North Carolina awaits potential impacts Hurricane Ian may have this weekend, extra attention will be focused on local creeks and their potential for flooding. Crabtree Creek has a long history of flooding. A record of flooding for the last 50 years is visualized in...
cbs17
Wake County residents to vote on 3 bonds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh and Wake County residents will be able to vote for three bond referendums in November that would impact the city’s parks, Wake County schools as well as Wake Tech Community College. Each bond on the ballot would be a several million-dollar investment. Wednesday night, the...
This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country
A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list! As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined […]
thisisraleigh.com
Where to see the Fall colors in Raleigh (and close by)
I was driving to Zumba the other day and turned down a residential street and saw a row of blazing oranges on the trees. Only two days ago they were green. It was the first week of September and I almost pulled over the car to have a talk to the trees.
NC getting $109M as part of nationwide electric vehicle charging network
The U.S. Department of Transportation is now giving the greenlight for all 50 states to start building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network.
cbs17
Bad timing: Watermain break closes downtown Raleigh streets before rush hour
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Before rush hour really takes off in downtown Raleigh, a watermain break has forced the closure of several blocks Wednesday afternoon. The break is at the intersection of Hargett Street and Salisbury Street. The emergency closures is in place so crews can make repairs. Crews...
Fortune ranked the 25 best places for families in the US. This NC town is in the Top 5.
Fortune magazine looked at more than 2,000 cities and towns in the country. Here’s where this Triangle town landed in the inaugural ranking.
cbs17
Paranormal investigation tours coming to Cary historic sites this October
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Have you ever wanted to stand in a haunted spot, open to communication with the “other side” to see what you might find?. That exactly what’s being offered in the Town of Cary this October with the “History that Haunts Cary Trolley Tours.”
wkml.com
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian
As Hurricane Ian impacts Florida today, it’s time to pay attention and prepare for potential impacts in North Carolina later in the week. Currently, heavy rain is expected across our region Friday and Saturday. As closures and delays are announced we will add them to this page. If you’d...
publicradioeast.org
Piranha caught in North Carolina lake likely dumped there after outgrowing tank
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission shared on its social media pages a picture of a piranha that was caught in a lake west of Fayetteville but said it’s not a major cause for concern. The piranha was reportedly caught in Aberdeen Lake in Moore County, and wildlife officials...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
Cumberland County man doing his part to prepare his town should Hurricane Ian strike
Eastover resident Virgil Dotson was a victim of Hurricane Florence and now he's chopping and donating wood to his church for residents to use in case of power outages.
WRAL
Hurricane Ian preps meeting held in Durham
Dozens of local leaders and emergency management officials will gather Tuesday at Durham City Hall to update the public ahead of Hurricane Ian's approach. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
cbs17
North Carolina Wesleyan University moves football game, postpones homecoming festivities citing Hurricane Ian
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Wesleyan University is moving this week’s football game and postponing homecoming festivities due to the threat of severe weather in the Rocky Mount area from Hurricane Ian. The private university made the announcement Wednesday morning. It comes as Hurricane Ian intensifies...
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
