Oklahoma City, OK

OU Health planning to end 'certain gender medicine services'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health announced on Tuesday that is "proactively planning" the end of certain "gender medicine services" across its facilities. OU Health said that plan is already "under development." The move came following ahead of a special session later this week where the state legislature is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma panel focuses on rich history Hispanic people have in state

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma panel focused on the rich history Hispanic people have in the state. On Tuesday, the panel at the history center really focused on the representation of the Hispanic community, the culture behind it, and why it’s important to keep the message alive for the younger generation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
As Hurricane Ian hits, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?. The Red Cross Oklahoma team arrived on Tuesday. They will provide relief to those who need it, and right now, their main mission is helping those in Florida. "And even to help them...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Linemen from Edmond head to Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall

EDMOND, Okla. — Hurricane Ian is just hours away from making landfall in Florida. The Oklahoma Standard already has been on display as crews have left the Sooner State to help those impacted. That continued Wednesday morning as a group of linemen from Edmond heads to Florida. Seven linemen...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma City companies and owner pay $2 million for used oil processing, storage, other violations

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — January Environmental Services, Inc., January Transport, Inc. and company-owner Cris January will pay civil penalties of $1.9 million and perform comprehensive corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) through their used oil transportation and processing operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City Zoo announces name of newborn okapi calf

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo just released pictures of and announced the name of its newborn okapi calf. Caretakers named the okapi calf Nzadi, which means "river" in the Kongo language that's spoken in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where okapi are found. Nzadi was born...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

