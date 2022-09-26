Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sea Coast Echo
Cruisin’ kicks off a month of celebrations in Hancock County
The 26th annual Cruisin’ the Coast is scheduled to begin this Sunday, Oct. 2, but it’s just the first major event in a month full of celebrations in Hancock County this October. “Cruisin’ is coming up and Mopar Day in the Bay, and then there’s a new festival...
wxxv25.com
Due-South BBQ wins first place at inaugural End of Summer BBQ Cookoff in Ocean Springs
The inaugural End of Summer BBQ Cookoff and Concert in the Park Fest did not disappoint. It was a benefit for Wounded Warriors in Action and other local charities. Twenty BBQ cooking teams along with five coastal BBQ restaurants offered a variety of beef, pork, and chicken dishes. The family-owned...
ourmshome.com
Davis Bayou Campground Reopens With Improvements
The plan is to have the Davis Bayou Campground at the Gulf Islands National Seashore Park open for Crusin’ the Coast 2022. The improvements are expected to be completed Wednesday, September 28. For several weeks, the campground has been shut down to visitors who come to enjoy the relaxing...
wxxv25.com
American Legion Post 1995 holds second annual Poker Run
The American Legion riders in Long Beach participated in a Poker Run supporting our combat veterans. Participants got their poker cards marked off as they traveled to restaurants and bars scattered across several cities until they reached their final destination. The ride ended in D’Iberville where everyone came together for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gotodestinations.com
Best things to do in Biloxi, Mississippi
Biloxi is a city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, known for its casinos, seafood and historical sites. Visitors can try their luck at the casino, enjoy fresh seafood, explore the city’s museums and landmarks, or take a leisurely stroll along the beach. No matter what your interests are, Biloxi...
wxxv25.com
News 25 Pet of the Week: Riley is looking for her furever home
Every other Tuesday we feature a pet up for adoption at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. In studio with us is Katie King along with News 25’s Pet of the Week, Riley.
WDAM-TV
Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
2nd annual Bullying Awareness Day Event in Gulfport
The Heroines of Jericho and Palace of Children will soon put on a bullying awareness event at Westside Park in Gulfport. Here to give us the details and talk about the cause is Organizer Anita Harrion.
wxxv25.com
Long Beach, West Harrison earn top spots in state accreditation rankings
State district and school grades were released by the state Department of Education on Tuesday and Coast schools were right there at the top. The Long Beach School District was named the top district in the state for the 2021-2022 school year. Ocean Springs came in at No. 3, and...
WLOX
Flying into Ian: Hurricane Hunters collect valuable data from monster storm
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Lt. Col. Brad Boudreaux calls it a jinx. In other words, some people say the 2022 hurricane season isn’t as bad as 2020 or 2021. He said when that happens, sometimes people let their guard down. “Unfortunately, I think some people we’re talking about how quiet...
wxxv25.com
WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Biloxi’s Bailee Edwards
Biloxi, MISS. — One of the biggest parts of the entire high school football game day experience is the cheer team. At Biloxi High School, the best example of team spirit comes in the form of Bailee Edwards, who cheers on her Indians every Friday night. The dictionary defines...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxxv25.com
Wreck dislodges boat from trailer near Woolmarket exit
Biloxi Police worked a wreck on Interstate 10 near the Woolmarket exit this morning. Biloxi Capt. Tom Goldworthy said a truck hauling a boat on a trailer ran into a barricade just after 7 a.m. The collision knocked the boat into the roadway, blocking a a westbound lane. Then, a...
wxxv25.com
Animal A.I.D. of Mississippi talks about plans to build an animal sanctuary
Animal A.I.D of Mississippi is a local South Mississippi dog and cat rescue in Pass Christian. A.I.D. stands for ‘Angels in Disguise’ which is what they believe dogs and cats are. “Our motto is leaving the past behind. If we can help a dog overcome an abusive situation or one of neglect, then we’re all in.”
wxxv25.com
National Day of Remembrance
The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence gathers families affected by homicide for National Day of Remembrance. The Coast is invited to bring awareness and provide a voice for those who lost loved ones to homicide. News 25’s Sabria Reid is in Biloxi with more.
WLOX
Ocean Springs home catches fire
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs home went up in flames on Wednesday. Fire crews responded to Ridgewood Road just before noon to find fire blazing through the attic. According to Fire Chief Derek McCoy, one woman was inside the home at the time. She was checked by...
WLOX
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
wxxv25.com
High School Volleyball: Long Beach vs. Biloxi
Long Beach, MISS. –The Lady Indians go on the road and take down the Lady Bearcats, 3-1. Watch the highlights from News 25’s Jeff Haeger above!
wxxv25.com
National Day of Remembrance is a day for families affected by homicide
The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence gathered families affected by homicide together for National Day of Remembrance. In a safe space, tears fell from the eyes of Gulf Coast residents as they remember the lives of loved ones who died to homicide. In an intimate circle, poems, songs, items of...
Comments / 0