Biloxi, MS

ourmshome.com

Davis Bayou Campground Reopens With Improvements

The plan is to have the Davis Bayou Campground at the Gulf Islands National Seashore Park open for Crusin’ the Coast 2022. The improvements are expected to be completed Wednesday, September 28. For several weeks, the campground has been shut down to visitors who come to enjoy the relaxing...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

American Legion Post 1995 holds second annual Poker Run

The American Legion riders in Long Beach participated in a Poker Run supporting our combat veterans. Participants got their poker cards marked off as they traveled to restaurants and bars scattered across several cities until they reached their final destination. The ride ended in D’Iberville where everyone came together for...
LONG BEACH, MS
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
gotodestinations.com

Best things to do in Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi is a city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, known for its casinos, seafood and historical sites. Visitors can try their luck at the casino, enjoy fresh seafood, explore the city’s museums and landmarks, or take a leisurely stroll along the beach. No matter what your interests are, Biloxi...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

WXXV Student Athlete of the Week: Biloxi’s Bailee Edwards

Biloxi, MISS. — One of the biggest parts of the entire high school football game day experience is the cheer team. At Biloxi High School, the best example of team spirit comes in the form of Bailee Edwards, who cheers on her Indians every Friday night. The dictionary defines...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Wreck dislodges boat from trailer near Woolmarket exit

Biloxi Police worked a wreck on Interstate 10 near the Woolmarket exit this morning. Biloxi Capt. Tom Goldworthy said a truck hauling a boat on a trailer ran into a barricade just after 7 a.m. The collision knocked the boat into the roadway, blocking a a westbound lane. Then, a...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

National Day of Remembrance

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence gathers families affected by homicide for National Day of Remembrance. The Coast is invited to bring awareness and provide a voice for those who lost loved ones to homicide. News 25’s Sabria Reid is in Biloxi with more.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs home catches fire

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs home went up in flames on Wednesday. Fire crews responded to Ridgewood Road just before noon to find fire blazing through the attic. According to Fire Chief Derek McCoy, one woman was inside the home at the time. She was checked by...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
LUMBERTON, MS
wxxv25.com

National Day of Remembrance is a day for families affected by homicide

The Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence gathered families affected by homicide together for National Day of Remembrance. In a safe space, tears fell from the eyes of Gulf Coast residents as they remember the lives of loved ones who died to homicide. In an intimate circle, poems, songs, items of...
BILOXI, MS

