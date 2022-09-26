A still from "White Lotus" season two. HBO

October 2022 will see the debut of many new TV shows across genres like thriller, horror, comedy and romance.

One of the month’s most anticipated projects is the second season of dark comedy series “The White Lotus” on HBO. This season, the series takes place at a Sicilian resort and follows a new group of eccentric hotel guests and workers.

On Netflix, the streaming service is debuting its new thriller “The Watcher,” which is based on a true story. The series tells the tale of the Brannock family, who move to a seemingly ideal suburban home only to be terrorized by an anonymous stalker that goes by the moniker, the Watcher.

Here, WWD rounds up 13 new TV shows to watch in October 2022. Read on for more.

“A Friend of the Family”

Stream on Peacock on Oct. 6

A still from “A Friend of the Family.” Erika Doss/Peacock

The new drama series is based on the true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter was kidnapped multiple times throughout her life by the family’s charismatic neighbor. The series stars Jake Lacy, Mckenna Grace, Lio Tipton, Colin Hanks, Anna Paquin and others.

“The Midnight Club”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 7

A still from “The Midnight Club.” EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

Based on the 1994 novel, “The Midnight Club” follows a group of terminally ill young adults who come together every night to share stories and look for messages from the supernatural.

“Werewolf by Night”

Stream on Disney+ on Oct. 7

A still from “Werewolf by Night.”

Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Werewolf by Night” follows a group of monster hunters on a journey to find a powerful relic that will help them defeat a dangerous monster.

“Avenue 5”

Stream on HBO Max Oct. 10

A still from “Avenue 5.”

“Avenue 5” returns with its second season, taking place in the near future as space tourism takes off and focusing on a luxury spacecraft that’s thrown off course and changes from an eight-week cruise to an eight-year journey.

“Big Shot”

Stream on Disney+ on Oct. 12

A still from “Big Shot.”

Season two of “Big Shot” returns this month, continuing the story of a former college basketball coach who is enlisted to coach an all-girls high school team as he tries to get the team broadcast on ESPN.

“The Watcher”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 13

A still from “The Watcher.” ERIC LIEBOWITZ/NETFLIX

Based on a true story, “The Watcher” tells the story of the Brannock family who move into a quaint suburban dream home only to find themselves terrorized by an anonymous stalker that goes by the name the Watcher. The series stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts.

“One of Us Is Lying”

Stream on Peacock on Oct. 20

A still from “One of Us Is Lying.” Nicola Dove/Peacock

The second season of the drama series returns this month, continuing the story of four high school students who are suspected of murdering another student.

“From Scratch”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 21

A still from “From Scratch.” STEFANO MONTESI/NETFLIX

Inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, “From Scratch” follows an American student studying abroad in Italy who falls in love with a Sicilian chef. The series stars Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea.

“The Peripheral”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 21

A still from “The Peripheral.” Sophie Mutevelian/Prime Video

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, “The Peripheral” tells the story of a video game enthusiast named Flynne who when playing a virtual reality game realizes that she’s traveled to the future. Flynne then searches to discover what’s linking the two time periods and is faced with dangerous forces that are trying to destroy her world.

“Cabinet of Curiosities”

Stream on Netflix on Oct. 25

Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet of Curiosities.” KEN WORONER/NETFLIX

From director Guillermo del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” is an eight-episode collection of “unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

Stream on Disney+ on Oct. 26

A still from “The Mysterious Benedict Society.”

Season two of the series continues the story of four gifted orphans who were recruited by an eccentric man named Mr. Benedict to join his mission of saving the world from his evil twin brother.

“The Devil’s Hour”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 28

A still from “The Devil’s Hour.”

“The Devil’s Hour” tells the story of a young woman who is woken up by nightmares every night at 3:33 a.m. and who becomes inexplicably linked to a series of murders. The series stars Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine.

“The White Lotus”

Stream on HBO Max on Oct. 30

A still from “The White Lotus.”

Season two of the Emmy-winning series “The White Lotus” is returning this month, this time set in a Sicilian resort and following a new set of hotel guests. The show stars Jennifer Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and others.