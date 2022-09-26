ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers are accused of assaulting a guard in an attempt to escape the Juvenile Detention Center Sunday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three detainees aged 14, 16 and 17 assaulted an employee late Sunday night at 3847 Enright Avenue. One of them asked to use the bathroom and once the guard opened the jail cell, he was punched and knocked to the ground. The teens took the guard’s keys and began opening other jail cells.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO