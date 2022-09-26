Read full article on original website
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
KMOV
Man arrested in deadly shooting of 41-year-old North City man
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest was made in connection to a fatal shooting in north St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Goodfellow Blvd. Police found Eddie Johnson, 41, was shot and taken to a local hospital where died. According to police, a suspect was taken into custody.
Ill. man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline before setting her mother on fire
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces charges after allegedly burning down a home that belonged to his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, resulting in her death. According to a news release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 22, Michael Sloan Jr. tried to kill his girlfriend, Courtney Tomlinson. He allegedly forced her to zip-tie her wrists and douse herself in gasoline as he threatened to kill her and held a knife to her throat.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man allegedly steals motorcycle from another man in Hillsboro
A 36-year-old St. Louis man allegedly threatened another man with a gun before taking the victim’s 2006 Suzuki motorcycle from outside a home in the 4900 block of Jarvis Road north of Hillsboro, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said he rode to the house at...
Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
$5K reward for man wanted on multiple warrants in Illinois
Officials are asking for the public's help finding a Jerseyville, Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants.
1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Hamilton Heights
ST. LOUIS — A man died Tuesday in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood after suffering from gunshot wounds. St. Louis police responded shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard for a shooting and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Eddie Lee Johnson, 41, was...
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said Isaiah...
Police: Man shot, killed inside barbershop in The Grove
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a barbershop in The Grove. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man entered the Southside Barber & Beauty Salon on Manchester Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. and shot a man, killing him. Officers on...
Felon driving stolen pickup flees Madison police
A convicted felon driving a stolen pickup led Madison police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning and is now accused of assaulting law enforcement officers, the authorities said. An officer observed a suspected stolen vehicle at 11:42 a.m. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the Highland Colony Parkway...
FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
St. Louis man hurt in crash near Arnold
John F. Naylor, 61, of St. Louis was injured Sunday night , Sept. 25, in a one-vehicle accident on the southbound ramp from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 141 north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:28 p.m., Naylor was driving a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country...
Attempted escapees injure guard at Juvenile Detention Center
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers are accused of assaulting a guard in an attempt to escape the Juvenile Detention Center Sunday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three detainees aged 14, 16 and 17 assaulted an employee late Sunday night at 3847 Enright Avenue. One of them asked to use the bathroom and once the guard opened the jail cell, he was punched and knocked to the ground. The teens took the guard’s keys and began opening other jail cells.
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
Four Vehicle Crash in Ste. Genevieve County Injures Two
(Miller’s) Two people were injured in a four vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 32 just west of Brown Road when all four vehicles were headed eastbound. A Chevy Cruze driven by 25-year-old Jessica Finley of...
Father sentenced in death of boy who disappeared in 2003
A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of his 9-year-old disabled son.
28-year-old found shot, killed in back of car in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside a car in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. According to police, two men were shot in the 1100 block of Long Way. Less than a mile away, officers responded to the Salama Market at 13th Street and Cass where they found a 28-year-old Shaquon Ash’Lay Parker shot in the backseat of a car. Parker died from his injuries.
Major Case Squad investigation of St. Ann shooting leads to murder charge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man in St. Ann last week. James Cody, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the deadly shooting of 32-year-old Terrance Washington.
SUV slams into Warrenton hotel room, no injuries
An investigation is underway after an SUV slammed into a Warrenton hotel room Monday evening.
St. Louis City firefighters battle warehouse fire with report of chemical release
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Firefighters in St. Louis City battled a large warehouse fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department said the fire broke out in the 400 block of DeSoto Avenue near Broadway off Interstate 70 in North City. There was a report of a chemical release and the Hazardous...
