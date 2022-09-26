ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauget, IL

KMOV

Man arrested in deadly shooting of 41-year-old North City man

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest was made in connection to a fatal shooting in north St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Goodfellow Blvd. Police found Eddie Johnson, 41, was shot and taken to a local hospital where died. According to police, a suspect was taken into custody.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
truecrimedaily

Ill. man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline before setting her mother on fire

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces charges after allegedly burning down a home that belonged to his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, resulting in her death. According to a news release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 22, Michael Sloan Jr. tried to kill his girlfriend, Courtney Tomlinson. He allegedly forced her to zip-tie her wrists and douse herself in gasoline as he threatened to kill her and held a knife to her throat.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
kbsi23.com

Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KMOV

Police: Man shot, killed inside barbershop in The Grove

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a barbershop in The Grove. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man entered the Southside Barber & Beauty Salon on Manchester Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. and shot a man, killing him. Officers on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Felon driving stolen pickup flees Madison police

A convicted felon driving a stolen pickup led Madison police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning and is now accused of assaulting law enforcement officers, the authorities said. An officer observed a suspected stolen vehicle at 11:42 a.m. and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the Highland Colony Parkway...
MADISON, IL
kjfmradio.com

FedEx driver in serious condition following train collision

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A vehicle versus train accident Tuesday afternoon has left a FedEx driver in serious condition. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, John Arnett, 51 of St. Louis was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. Arnett began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing and the front of the train, traveling eastbound, hit the front left of the FedEx vehicle. Arnett then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in crash near Arnold

John F. Naylor, 61, of St. Louis was injured Sunday night , Sept. 25, in a one-vehicle accident on the southbound ramp from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 141 north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:28 p.m., Naylor was driving a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Attempted escapees injure guard at Juvenile Detention Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers are accused of assaulting a guard in an attempt to escape the Juvenile Detention Center Sunday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three detainees aged 14, 16 and 17 assaulted an employee late Sunday night at 3847 Enright Avenue. One of them asked to use the bathroom and once the guard opened the jail cell, he was punched and knocked to the ground. The teens took the guard’s keys and began opening other jail cells.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
MARION, IL
mymoinfo.com

Four Vehicle Crash in Ste. Genevieve County Injures Two

(Miller’s) Two people were injured in a four vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 32 just west of Brown Road when all four vehicles were headed eastbound. A Chevy Cruze driven by 25-year-old Jessica Finley of...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

28-year-old found shot, killed in back of car in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead inside a car in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. According to police, two men were shot in the 1100 block of Long Way. Less than a mile away, officers responded to the Salama Market at 13th Street and Cass where they found a 28-year-old Shaquon Ash’Lay Parker shot in the backseat of a car. Parker died from his injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

