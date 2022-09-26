ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Space Foundation hosting a week of events for World Space Week

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBYny_0iB4WLgu00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation announced they will host a series of events for World Space Week, which is from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10. The events are an opportunity for the whole family to engage and learn more about space in a fun and safe environment.

>>Cool Science Festival brings 16 days of family-friendly events
Event: Date and Time: Location: Admission Fee: More details :
Cool Science Festival Saturday, Oct. 1
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 		University of Colorado, Colorado Springs No admission fee Click Her e
Small Steps, Giant Leap: My First 4.54 Billion Years by Stacy McAnulty Tuesday, Oct. 4
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. 		Space Foundation Discovery Center No admission fee Click Here
Homeschool Day: Robotics and Coding Wednesday, Oct. 5
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 		Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission plus a $5 materials fee Click Here
Tesla’s Toolbox: Electricity and Circuits Saturday, Oct. 8
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 		Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission plus a $5 materials fee Click Here
#Space4Fun: 10th Anniversary Family Day Saturday, Oct. 15
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 		Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission Click Here
Discovery Center Astronomy Club (ages 15-18 year’s-old) Friday, Oct. 28
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 		Space Foundation Discovery Center No admission fee Click Here
Family Star Party: Planet Watching Friday, Oct. 28
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. 		Space Foundation Discovery Center No fee for outdoor telescope viewing,
Half-priced admission for indoor activities 		Click Here
Mad Science: Halloween at the Discovery Center Saturday, Oct. 29
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 		Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission Click Here
Cool Science: Halloween at the Discovery Center Saturday, Oct. 29
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 		Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission Click Here

For those planning to attend the Cool Science Festival event, pre-registration is required.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Winner of Emma Crawford Coffin Race t-shirt design contest announced

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The 28th running of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races commemorative t-shirt design contest has wrapped up, and a winner has been crowned. The 19 creative and creepy submissions received a record-high 1,200 votes from both online and in-person voters at the Chamber of Commerce, and the top five designs ran a […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs is celebrating the second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10. as part of its 150th anniversary. Manitou Springs has announced a weekend full of events for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Check below for a list of notable events: Saturday, Oct. 8 Manitou Springs […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

8th annual Harvest Celebration hosted by Food to Power

COLORADO SPRINGS — The eighth annual Harvest Celebration hosted by Food to Power was held Saturday evening on Sept. 24. The Harvest Celebration featured a variety of food and drinks from local farms, women-owned; Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned restaurants and caterers. Guests could enjoy live music from local artists, Patchwork Jack and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

District 11 celebrates 150 years with time capsule

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) celebrated its 150th year with the dedication of a time capsule at the city’s oldest high school, Palmer High School in downtown Colorado Springs. “District 11 has been here in 50 years, that to me is remarkable,” said Parth Melpakam, President of the D11 Board of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Sports
KXRM

Cheyenne Mountain Run calling all trail runners

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are looking for a challenging run with views like no other, then you are in luck for the Cheyenne Mountain Run. FOX21 sat down with Josh Rogerson, Race Director, and Pat Cooper, Vice President of the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The race will feature a 5K, 10K, and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Downtown’s newest spot to eat, drink and play in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new spot in downtown Colorado Springs has everything you need for a good time. Trainwreck is located between West Las Animas and South Sierra Madre Streets and is known as Colorado Springs’ newest adult playground. The spacious downtown building is surrounded by two acres of indoor and outdoor fun. Indoors, there […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Witches & warlocks flocking to Quail Lake for Halloween Paddle

COLORADO SPRINGS — All witches and warlocks are being called out to Quail Lake for a Halloween paddleboard event on Sunday, Sept. 25. The event will be hosted by Dragonfly Paddle Yoga to mark the start of fall and celebrate ahead of Halloween from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Paddleboards are available for rent through […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Manitou Springs tradition returns as giant “M” is rebuilt

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A collaboration between Manitou Springs School District 14 (MSSD14) alumni, school staff, the Manitou Springs Fire Department, and historians is bringing back the giant “M” on the mountain, located next to the water tower. According to MSSD14, The tradition started in the 1950s with Manitou Springs School District’s pep club. The […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Space Week#University Of Colorado#Planet#The Space Foundation
KXRM

Your next foodie destination: Monse’s Taste of El Salvador!

COLORADO SPRINGS — From their homemade salsas, tasty pupusas and signature drinks, one Old Colorado City restaurant has become a foodie destination and is leaving many people wanting to come back for more! Monse’s Taste of El Salvador is more than just food but an experience! Using the freshest ingredients from nearby farms in each […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Meeting to discuss revitalizing vacant properties along Shooks Run

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs-Fountain Brownfield Coalition will host a hybrid in-person/virtual event on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to share updates on the utilization of a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Brownfield Assessment Grant helps to revitalize vacant and underused properties, or brownfields, primarily in Colorado Springs and Fountain along the Shooks […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Preserving Hispanic culture through Folklórico

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local dance studio is sharing the art of traditional Mexican dance, also known as Folklórico, with the community to preserve Hispanic culture for future generations.  Ballet Folklórico de Barajas has been teaching in Colorado Springs for the past 12 years. It’s students are taught Folklórico from various regions throughout Mexico such […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Mayor Suthers awards Founder of Colorado Springs Balloon Classic

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, Sept. 26 Mayor John Suthers awarded Richard “Dewey” Reinhard the Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award, for his contributions to the community. Reinhard founded and organized the first Colorado Springs Balloon Classic in 1976, which became one of the five largest balloon exhibitions in the country, the largest air show […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dogs Save Lives: Fundraiser for service dogs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Dogtopia Foundation is a non-profit committed to funding service dog training for military veterans returning home with physical and emotional challenges. Recent statistics suggest there’s a growing need for these kinds of services. According to Dogtopia, 52% of veterans suffer from PTSD while six in 10 feel depressed, lonely or anxious. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cheyenne Mountain High School ranks #1 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Niche, an online platform that connects students and families with colleges and schools, has released its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings, and Cheyenne Mountain High School ranks #1 in the public school rankings in Colorado Springs. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Final ‘Living With Wildfire’ town hall for anyone in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s (CSFD) informative town hall series wraps up in October and the final meeting is for anyone, regardless of what part of town they live in. Firefighting professionals will lead a conversation about fire risks in town, emergency notifications, and knowing your evacuation zone. The Living with Wildfire […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

March Into the Light supports addiction recovery with sunrise walk

COLORADO SPRINGS — Community members joined Face it TOGETHER for a symbolic walk into the sunrise in support of addiction recovery early Saturday morning. March Into the Light welcomed the public to a one-mile sunrise walk, a 5K, Fun Run and march at America the Beautiful Park. The event was highlighted during National Recovery Month […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bar Fight Defense Seminar with First Strike Krav Maga

COLORADO SPRINGS — Just about everyone has experienced a great night out on the town that took a downhill turn. Ben Skee, Owner of First Strike Krav Maga joined FOX21 Morning News to share some tips when you are out to protect yourself. Skee said First Strike Krav Maga will host a Bar Fight Defense […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy