Space Foundation hosting a week of events for World Space Week
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation announced they will host a series of events for World Space Week, which is from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10. The events are an opportunity for the whole family to engage and learn more about space in a fun and safe environment.>>Cool Science Festival brings 16 days of family-friendly events
|Event:
|Date and Time:
|Location:
|Admission Fee:
|More details :
|Cool Science Festival
| Saturday, Oct. 1
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
|No admission fee
|Click Her e
|Small Steps, Giant Leap: My First 4.54 Billion Years by Stacy McAnulty
| Tuesday, Oct. 4
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|No admission fee
|Click Here
|Homeschool Day: Robotics and Coding
| Wednesday, Oct. 5
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|General Admission plus a $5 materials fee
|Click Here
|Tesla’s Toolbox: Electricity and Circuits
| Saturday, Oct. 8
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|General Admission plus a $5 materials fee
|Click Here
|#Space4Fun: 10th Anniversary Family Day
| Saturday, Oct. 15
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|General Admission
|Click Here
|Discovery Center Astronomy Club (ages 15-18 year’s-old)
| Friday, Oct. 28
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|No admission fee
|Click Here
|Family Star Party: Planet Watching
| Friday, Oct. 28
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
| No fee for outdoor telescope viewing,
Half-priced admission for indoor activities
|Click Here
|Mad Science: Halloween at the Discovery Center
| Saturday, Oct. 29
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|General Admission
|Click Here
|Cool Science: Halloween at the Discovery Center
| Saturday, Oct. 29
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|General Admission
|Click Here
For those planning to attend the Cool Science Festival event, pre-registration is required.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
