Space Foundation hosting a week of events for World Space Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation announced they will host a series of events for World Space Week, which is from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10. The events are an opportunity for the whole family to engage and learn more about space in a fun and safe environment.

Event: Date and Time: Location: Admission Fee: More details : Cool Science Festival Saturday, Oct. 1

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. University of Colorado, Colorado Springs No admission fee Click Her e Small Steps, Giant Leap: My First 4.54 Billion Years by Stacy McAnulty Tuesday, Oct. 4

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Space Foundation Discovery Center No admission fee Click Here Homeschool Day: Robotics and Coding Wednesday, Oct. 5

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission plus a $5 materials fee Click Here Tesla’s Toolbox: Electricity and Circuits Saturday, Oct. 8

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission plus a $5 materials fee Click Here #Space4Fun: 10th Anniversary Family Day Saturday, Oct. 15

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission Click Here Discovery Center Astronomy Club (ages 15-18 year’s-old) Friday, Oct. 28

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Space Foundation Discovery Center No admission fee Click Here Family Star Party: Planet Watching Friday, Oct. 28

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Space Foundation Discovery Center No fee for outdoor telescope viewing,

Half-priced admission for indoor activities Click Here Mad Science: Halloween at the Discovery Center Saturday, Oct. 29

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission Click Here Cool Science: Halloween at the Discovery Center Saturday, Oct. 29

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission Click Here

For those planning to attend the Cool Science Festival event, pre-registration is required.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.