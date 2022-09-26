Read full article on original website
Crews battle house fire in West Nashville, NFD investigates cause
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are currently battling a house fire on Mercomatic Court in West Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department is unsure of the cause of the fire and does not believe the home was occupied when the fire began. Neighbors called the fire in after seeing flames in...
Popular Nashville Chicken Restaurant Said To Be A Total Loss After Fire
No injuries were reported during the mid-day blaze.
Tennessean concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path
News 2's Neil Orne spoke with a Nashville woman who said her 86-year-old dad remains in Florida.
McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings believed to be ‘total loss’ after fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lunchtime at McDougal’s Chicken Fingers & Wings Hillsboro Village location was interrupted Monday after Nashville Firefighters arrived to investigate a fire. NFD crews were sent to the restaurant after receiving reports of a building fire around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke showing...
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
Middle Tennessee Man Saves Neighbors From Fiery Blaze
Derek Hales is being hailed as a hero after his quick actions helped save a mother and two children.
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Nashville
Hurricane Ian's approach prompted the evacuation of 2.5 million people along Florida's coastal communities. Some of those evacuees ended up here in Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee Krogers Officially Launch Kane Brown Cereal And No, It’s Not An April Fools Joke
No, it’s not April Fools…. Kane Brown’s cereal is coming to a Kroger near you (well, if you’re in parts of Tennessee). The cereal was originally unveiled earlier this year, going for $10 a box on his website, yep… $10 for a box of cereal. But hey, when you’re charging $85 bucks for a plain t-shirt that says “Family,” $10 cereal sounds like a steal.
Search for 2 suspects underway after shooting in Rayon City
A search for two suspects is underway in the Rayon City neighborhood of Old Hickory after a shooting was reported early Wednesday morning.
28 Middle Tennessee veterans take Honor Flight to Washington DC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than two dozen Middle Tennessee veterans left from Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning for their honor flight. It has been three years since Middle Tennessee veterans have taken the honor flights because of COVID. Before the 28 veterans got on the flight, there was...
Thieves target A/C units at several South Nashville businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least four businesses along Nolensville pike have had their A/C units stripped for copper, but experts said that’s not all they are taking. Jesse Cummings said the theft is something he would never forget. “My initial that was that it was probably just a homeless gentleman who was looking for something to survive on,” Cummings said.
Store owner pelted with BB gun outside of his business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville business owner captured video of himself getting pelted in a drive-by with a BB gun. Hundreds of cars drive down Nolensville Pike daily, but the owners of Totally Rad Toy House said that after they were hit by someone shooting a BB gun out of their car, they’re worried for customers.
Several Bellevue homes broken into, couple’s wedding rings stolen
“We saved money for those wedding rings and we were really excited about it," Polley said.
Man attacks restaurant employees after being denied refund for his tacos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who assaulted some employees at a local taco shop in West Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Cox was eating tacos at the Taqueria Don Carbon Express on White Bridge Pike when he approached employees and demanded a refund. The workers refused to refund Cox his money since he had already consumed the tacos.
Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville before Tampa airport closes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian evacuees made their way into Nashville Tuesday before the Tampa airport closed down because of the impending storm. Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the hurricane rapidly intensified, threatening to make a direct hit somewhere on the west coast of Florida.
Felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot a man twice on Briley Parkway in Nashville. Rubin Lemont Miles, 52, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, possessing a gun as a felon, among other charges. According to an arrest affidavit, Miles shot...
Separate shooting investigations underway in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were busy Wednesday night as two shootings, one of them deadly, occurred within 5 miles of each other in South Nashville. According to police, the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Burger King parking lot on Old Hickory Blvd. Police said a man was shot in the lot, then he ran over to the Exxon gas station for help and collapsed. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.
Tennessee Titan donates equipment to Nashville middle school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Schools football team is getting new equipment thanks to Tennessee Titans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. John Early Middle School is near the Titans facility in the Metrocenter area. The team has 40 students on its football team, but only has 18 pairs of...
