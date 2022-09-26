ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Crews battle house fire in West Nashville, NFD investigates cause

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are currently battling a house fire on Mercomatic Court in West Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department is unsure of the cause of the fire and does not believe the home was occupied when the fire began. Neighbors called the fire in after seeing flames in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
Whiskey Riff

Tennessee Krogers Officially Launch Kane Brown Cereal And No, It’s Not An April Fools Joke

No, it’s not April Fools…. Kane Brown’s cereal is coming to a Kroger near you (well, if you’re in parts of Tennessee). The cereal was originally unveiled earlier this year, going for $10 a box on his website, yep… $10 for a box of cereal. But hey, when you’re charging $85 bucks for a plain t-shirt that says “Family,” $10 cereal sounds like a steal.
WSMV

28 Middle Tennessee veterans take Honor Flight to Washington DC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than two dozen Middle Tennessee veterans left from Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning for their honor flight. It has been three years since Middle Tennessee veterans have taken the honor flights because of COVID. Before the 28 veterans got on the flight, there was...
WSMV

Thieves target A/C units at several South Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least four businesses along Nolensville pike have had their A/C units stripped for copper, but experts said that’s not all they are taking. Jesse Cummings said the theft is something he would never forget. “My initial that was that it was probably just a homeless gentleman who was looking for something to survive on,” Cummings said.
WSMV

Store owner pelted with BB gun outside of his business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville business owner captured video of himself getting pelted in a drive-by with a BB gun. Hundreds of cars drive down Nolensville Pike daily, but the owners of Totally Rad Toy House said that after they were hit by someone shooting a BB gun out of their car, they’re worried for customers.
WSMV

Man attacks restaurant employees after being denied refund for his tacos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who assaulted some employees at a local taco shop in West Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 45-year-old Christopher Cox was eating tacos at the Taqueria Don Carbon Express on White Bridge Pike when he approached employees and demanded a refund. The workers refused to refund Cox his money since he had already consumed the tacos.
WSMV

Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville before Tampa airport closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian evacuees made their way into Nashville Tuesday before the Tampa airport closed down because of the impending storm. Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the hurricane rapidly intensified, threatening to make a direct hit somewhere on the west coast of Florida.
WSMV

Felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot a man twice on Briley Parkway in Nashville. Rubin Lemont Miles, 52, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, possessing a gun as a felon, among other charges. According to an arrest affidavit, Miles shot...
WSMV

Separate shooting investigations underway in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were busy Wednesday night as two shootings, one of them deadly, occurred within 5 miles of each other in South Nashville. According to police, the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Burger King parking lot on Old Hickory Blvd. Police said a man was shot in the lot, then he ran over to the Exxon gas station for help and collapsed. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.
WSMV

Tennessee Titan donates equipment to Nashville middle school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Schools football team is getting new equipment thanks to Tennessee Titans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. John Early Middle School is near the Titans facility in the Metrocenter area. The team has 40 students on its football team, but only has 18 pairs of...
NASHVILLE, TN

