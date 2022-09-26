Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...

SCIENCE ・ 23 DAYS AGO