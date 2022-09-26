Read full article on original website
New part of the human body found inside lungs
In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
scitechdaily.com
Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon
It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
Scientists find a never-seen-before protein structure in a virus
Researchers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California have for the first time spotted a gene that could provide insights into the interactions that occur between organisms in the soil and why viruses carry genes that are not essential for their survival, Phys.org reported. Across the world, even small...
Phys.org
Technology produces more than 100 medical microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body
Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST, President Yang Kook) Professor Hongsoo Choi's team of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering collaborated with Professor Sung-Won Kim's team at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Bradley J. Nelson's team at ETH Zurich to develop a technology that produces more than 100 microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body.
Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels
Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
Scientists discover bacteria that can use light to 'breathe' electricity
Did you know that bacteria in the natural world breathe by exhaling excess electrons, causing an intrinsic electrical grid? In a new study, Yale University researchers discovered that light could supercharge this electronic activity within biofilm bacteria, yielding an up to a 100-fold increase in electrical conductivity, according to a press release published by the institution earlier this month.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
‘Revolutionary’ artificial intelligence makes quantum physics 99.99% simpler
Scientists have reduced a vastly complex quantum physics problem requiring 100,000 equations to just four equations using artificial intelligence.The team hope that the “dimensionality reduction” method could “revolutionise” scientific investigation into quantum problems, leading to breakthroughs in ultra-efficient materal design.Potential outcomes could include new materials that have useful properties, like superconductivity, or have applications in fields ranging from neuroscience to renewable energy.“We start with this huge object of all these coupled-together differential equations; then we’re using machine learning to turn it into something so small you can count it on your fingers,” said Domenico Di Sante, an assistant professor at...
Scientists Just Found a New Kind of Synapse Hiding in The Brains of Mice
A previously unknown type of synapse appears to have been hiding in strange, hair-like appendages that can be found on the surfaces of neurons, new research reveals. A study in mice suggests that structures called primary cilia play a role in neuronal signaling; specifically, they act as a shortcut for transmitting signals directly into the nucleus to trigger changes to chromatin, the complex that forms chromosomes.
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough: Physicists Take Particle Self-Assembly to New Level by Mimicking Biology
Breakthrough opens up new possibilities for the creation of next-generation materials. A new way to self-assemble particles has been created by a team of physicists. This advance offers new promise for building complex and innovative materials at the microscopic level. Self-assembly, introduced in the early 2000s, gives scientists a means...
Phys.org
Researchers reconstruct the genome of the common ancestor of all mammals
Every modern mammal, from a platypus to a blue whale, is descended from a common ancestor that lived about 180 million years ago. We don't know a great deal about this animal, but the organization of its genome has now been computationally reconstructed by an international team of researchers. The work is published Sept. 30 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Phys.org
Ending a 50-year mystery, scientists reveal how bacteria can move
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers and their collaborators have solved a decades-old mystery about how E. coli and other bacteria are able to move. Bacteria push themselves forward by coiling long, threadlike appendages into corkscrew shapes that act as makeshift propellers. But how exactly they do this has baffled scientists, because the "propellers" are made of a single protein.
Phys.org
Physicists shed light on a different kind of chaos
Physicists at UC Santa Barbara, the University of Maryland, and the University of Washington have found an answer to the longstanding physics question: How do interparticle interactions affect dynamical localization?. "It's a really old question inherited from condensed matter physics," said David Weld, an experimental physicist at UCSB with specialties...
Phys.org
Researchers discover new predator damaging our ecosystems
For Arizona State University's Ph.D. recent graduate Julie Bethany Rakes, it all started as a failed experiment that ended up being an impactful discovery for the microbiology community. Recently in Nature Communications, Rakes and Regents' Professor Ferran Garcia-Pichel reported on a new bacterium that preys on soil cyanobacteria in biocrusts. In this publication, they describe the newly discovered predator's life cycle, attack mechanism and its ecological impact.
Phys.org
Quantum effects in memristive devices
At the nanoscale, the laws of classical physics suddenly become inadequate to explain the behavior of matter. It is precisely at this juncture that quantum theory comes into play, effectively describing the physical phenomena characteristic of the atomic and subatomic world. Thanks to the different behavior of matter on these length and energy scales, it is possible to develop new materials, devices and technologies based on quantum effects, which could yield a real quantum revolution that promises to innovate areas such as cryptography, telecommunications and computation.
Phys.org
First electronic skin with a mesh structure for long-term attachment with no discomfort
A research team led by Professor Lee Sungwon from DGIST succeeded in developing the world's first nanomesh-structured electronic skin device (organic field-effect transistor). This electronic skin device, comprising only a nanomesh structure that can measure and process bio-signals for a prolonged period, is a big step toward integrated systems for electronic skin devices.
Phys.org
Team develops a powerful Bragg reflector with ultrahigh refractive index metamaterial
We all look in the mirror at least once a day to see our reflection. Mirrors are used not only in daily life but also in cutting-edge technologies such as semiconductor processing and high-resolution displays. Recently, a powerful Bragg reflection mirror based on high-index metamaterials has been developed that only reflects desired light.
Ancient viral genes have evolved to defend the brain against present-day infections
New viruses can threaten our immunity and impact our livelihood. However, a new study is showing promise that our bodies may be able to defend against such future infections. The study, published in Development, looks at two mouse genes left behind by infection millions of years ago and their development in protecting the brain against new infections.
Phys.org
Exotic electronic effect found in 2D topological material
Jülich researchers have been able to demonstrate an exotic electronic state, so-called Fermi Arcs, for the first time in a 2D material. The surprising appearance of Fermi arcs in such a material provides a link between novel quantum materials and their respective potential applications in a new generation of spintronics and quantum computing. The results have recently been published in Nature Communications.
