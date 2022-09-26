Inmate who died in Lycoming County Prison identified

Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials.

The inmate, Wayne A. Hunter III, 32, was pronounced dead on Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Lycoming County Coroner's office.

Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office, said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office which led the investigation, assisted by the coroner's office and PA State Police.

This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing.

Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison