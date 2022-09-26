ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Elizabeth Broccio
2d ago

School system is aware of Florida weather this time of year everyday there is rain with lightning and thunderstorms. This is not the time of year for rowing practice

TheDailyBeast

Two Middle-School Rowers Killed After Florida Lightning Strike

A second student rower injured in an apparent lightning strike at a Florida lake last week has died, according to a local rowing group. "It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday's weather-related tragedy," North Orlando Rowing wrote on Facebook Saturday. "The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time. We continue to cooperate with local authorities and USRowing as they investigate the incident." Members of the nonprofit group were rowing on Lake Fairview in Orlando on Sept. 15 when lightning hit, the Orlando Fire Department said. Search teams from various authorities found the body of another student who went missing after the apparent strike the following day.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Second child dies after rowing boat capsized at Lake Fairview, possibly due to lightning strike

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida child who was injured during rowing practice last week at Lake Fairview in Orlando – possibly due to a lightning strike – has died, the second child to die as a result of the incident, North Orlando Rowing club said Saturday night in a social media post. Another child's body was recovered last week from the lake after a rowing boat reportedly flipped over.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
click orlando

2 injured after Orange County crash, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orlando Tuesday evening left two people injured after they were trapped in a car, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the crash happened near the intersection of University Boulevard and Orange Lake Drive.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
click orlando

2 arrested in fatal car burglary in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a car burglary that ended with a man fatally shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Christian Dario Amaro, 40, was shot multiple times and found around noon by deputies who responded to
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Missing Orange County girl, 12, found safe, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Brook Bimbo was found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here's the latest forecast path

The Orlando metro area remains a under hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian tracks about 70 miles south of the city on a track toward the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Ian was tracking over central Florida overnight and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to Category 2 ...
ORLANDO, FL
