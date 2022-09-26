A second student rower injured in an apparent lightning strike at a Florida lake last week has died, according to a local rowing group. “It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday’s weather-related tragedy,” North Orlando Rowing wrote on Facebook Saturday. “The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time. We continue to cooperate with local authorities and USRowing as they investigate the incident.” Members of the nonprofit group were rowing on Lake Fairview in Orlando on Sept. 15 when lightning hit, the Orlando Fire Department said. Search teams from various authorities found the body of another student who went missing after the apparent strike the following day.Read it at ABC News

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO