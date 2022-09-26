Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Broccio
2d ago
School system is aware of Florida weather this time of year everyday there is rain with lightning and thunderstorms. This is not the time of year for rowing practice
4
CBS News
Second middle school student dies after rowing boat capsized in an Orlando lake due to possible lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) -- A second middle school student has died after a lightning strike may have caused the boat of a student rowing club to capsize earlier this month, rowing officials said Saturday. "It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in...
Two Middle-School Rowers Killed After Florida Lightning Strike
A second student rower injured in an apparent lightning strike at a Florida lake last week has died, according to a local rowing group. “It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday’s weather-related tragedy,” North Orlando Rowing wrote on Facebook Saturday. “The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time. We continue to cooperate with local authorities and USRowing as they investigate the incident.” Members of the nonprofit group were rowing on Lake Fairview in Orlando on Sept. 15 when lightning hit, the Orlando Fire Department said. Search teams from various authorities found the body of another student who went missing after the apparent strike the following day.Read it at ABC News
Close to home: Channel 9′s Shannon Butler describes finding massive tree limb on her Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian’s effects hit very close to home Wednesday evening for Channel 9′s Shannon Butler. Butler was out in the field, reporting on the storm’s effects when she received a phone call from her husband, informing her that the power was out at their home near downtown Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Second child dies after rowing boat capsized at Lake Fairview, possibly due to lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida child who was injured during rowing practice last week at Lake Fairview in Orlando – possibly due to a lightning strike – has died, the second child to die as a result of the incident, North Orlando Rowing club said Saturday night in a social media post. Another child's body was recovered last week from the lake after a rowing boat reportedly flipped over.
click orlando
Tree brought down by Hurricane Ian sparks house fire in Altamonte Springs, crews say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A tree brought down by Hurricane Ian landed on a home in Altamonte Springs, sparking an electrical fire, according to Seminole County Fire Department. The fire started at a home along Oak Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the firefighters. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS:...
WESH
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
Second rower dies after lightning strike, Orlando rowing club says
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second child has passed away after a weather-related incident, North Orlando Rowing said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The rower had been transported to the hospital following the incident. The lightning strike happened around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Lake Fairview, near Lee...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old Central Florida girl
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for 12-year-old Brook Bimbo. They say Brook was last seen at her home on Lake Pickett Road on Thursday between 4 and 8 a.m. She is believed to have met up with a 17-year-old male. "There is concern for her well-being...
click orlando
Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies, according to SCFD
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County firefighter who was hurt in an off-duty motorcycle crash has died, according to a statement from the Seminole County Fire Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Conor Fernandez, 25, was sent to the hospital following the crash on...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County firefighter Connor Fernandez dies following motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Connor Fernandez has died the fire department shared online, following an off-duty motorcycle crash he was involved in on Sept. 16 in Altamonte Springs. "Firefighter Fernandez will be missed by our...
click orlando
2 injured after Orange County crash, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orlando Tuesday evening left two people injured after they were trapped in a car, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the crash happened near the intersection of University Boulevard and Orange Lake Drive. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected...
click orlando
Motorcyclist, 23, killed in crash with SUV in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Polynesian Isle Boulevard and Barefoot Path around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central...
click orlando
Woman stabbed to death by sister inside Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stabbing her sister to death inside an Orange County home Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive near Forsyth Road.
click orlando
2 arrested in fatal car burglary in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a car burglary that ended with a man fatally shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Dario Amaro, 40, was shot multiple times and found around noon by deputies who responded to...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian threatens to impact Florida, one woman found a sign in the sky that hopefully things will be ok. Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando posted photos to Facebook of what looked like clouds shaped like two hands forming a heart in the sky over the Conway area in spectacular pink and purple hues.
click orlando
Missing Orange County girl, 12, found safe, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Brook Bimbo was found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the...
click orlando
1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.
click orlando
Here’s what Orange, Seminole counties could experience during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. In Orange and Seminole counties, here is the wind, rain and tornado threats expected as the hurricane continues on its path. Winds: 70 to...
Homicide investigation underway in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a homicide. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive. At the scene, deputies found a woman in her 20s inside a home. The death has been ruled a homicide. All parties remained on scene. The...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast path
The Orlando metro area remains a under hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian tracks about 70 miles south of the city on a track toward the coast, the National Hurricane Center said. After making landfall Wednesday afternoon, Ian was tracking over central Florida overnight and is expected to move off the east coast of Florida Thursday morning near Titusville. The storm has weakened to Category 2 ...
