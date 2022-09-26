PRINCETON, N.J. – Brittany Raphino of the Brown women's soccer team has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. Raphino led the Bears to a decisive 4-1 win over Dartmouth to open Ivy League play on Saturday. The Randolph, Mass. native played a role in all four of Brown's goals. She recorded two assists, scored once on her own, and pressured the Big Green into scoring an own goal.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO