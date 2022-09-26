Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Raphino named Ivy Offensive Player of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. – Brittany Raphino of the Brown women's soccer team has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. Raphino led the Bears to a decisive 4-1 win over Dartmouth to open Ivy League play on Saturday. The Randolph, Mass. native played a role in all four of Brown's goals. She recorded two assists, scored once on her own, and pressured the Big Green into scoring an own goal.
brownbears.com
James Perry Coaches Show Returns to Hope Street Pizza this Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The James Perry Coaches Show will return to Hope Street Pizza on the East Side of Providence this Thursday at 6 p.m. The show will be broadcast live on the radio on 790 The Score. Host Scott Cordsichi will be joined by Perry, along with two...
brownbears.com
Ferraro Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
IRVING, Texas – Brown senior offensive lineman Lucas Ferraro has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday. The prestigious Campbell Trophy is college football's premier scholar-athlete award, and is presented annually to the...
ABC6.com
Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
brownbears.com
Governor’s Cup Press Conference to be Held this Thursday at State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A press conference will be held at the Rhode Island State House this Thursday, September 29 at 1 p.m. ahead of this weekend's Governor's Cup football game between Brown and the University of Rhode Island. Rhode Island governor Dan McKee will be joined by Brown head...
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
GoLocalProv
Providence-Metro Is Ranked Among Most Vulnerable to Hurricanes, More Than a Month Left in the Season
Hurricane season is getting very active. Last week, Puerto Rico and other areas in the Caribbean were hammered by Hurricane Fiona. Approximately 40% of Puerto Rico is still without power nearly a week later. Now, the Tampa/St. Petersburg metro area on the west coast of Florida is facing a dangerous...
travelexperta.com
20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)
When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
GoLocalProv
Students Demolish Rented U-Haul Vehicles at Brown-Harvard Football Game
A massive tailgate in the Brown University parking and tailgate area just outside the Brown Football Stadium is being investigated after a half-dozen rented vehicles were damaged. Representatives of U-Haul have confirmed that the trucks and pick-up trucks had to be retrieved from the lot on Elmgrove Avenue. The damage...
ABC6.com
RIPTA to detour 4 routes ahead of Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Celebration
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of the the biggest WaterFire event of the year, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is detouring four routes. RIPTA said Tuesday it will detour Route 50: Douglas Avenue/Bryant University, Route 55: Admiral/Providence College, Route 56: Chalkstone Avenue, and Route 57: Smith Street to accommodate the Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Celebration.
ABC6.com
A look inside Rory’s — Providence’s new market and kitchen store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rory’s market and kitchen opened its third location in Providence last week. The women and independently owned market started in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, more than 40 years ago. The market features local and organic food and to-go options, as well as home care and...
GoLocalProv
Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes
GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
Turnto10.com
Two men shot at Central Falls basketball court
(WJAR) — Central Falls police said two men were shot at the basketball court at Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex Monday evening. Maj. Craig Horton said both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there are one or two suspects. They have not found...
ABC6.com
Grebien teams with DoorDash to battle hunger in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien announced that the city will partner with DoorDash to battle hunger. DoorDash will work with the mayor to give Community Credits gift cards to nonprofits to help parts of the Pawtucket community. The gift cards will help to ensure the local...
I-95 lanes to shift onto new bridge in Providence
Drivers heading through Providence on I-95 will notice another traffic pattern change later this week.
ABC6.com
2 men shot in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Monday night in Central Falls. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. by the basketball courts on Higginson Avenue. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting is unrelated to the standoff on Tremont Street.
77 hired at Providence Public Schools career fair
Out of the 110 people who interviewed for positions at the fair which spanned roughly six hours, 77 were hired and could start as early as next week.
Pawtucket Times
The pies have it: Still on Main Pizzeria is judged the Valley’s best at Pawtucket Arts Festival’s inaugural Pizza Palooza
PAWTUCKET – At Sunday afternoon’s first-ever Pizza-Palooza event at Slater Park, after State Sen. and Pawtucket Commerce Director/emcee Sandra Cano introduced the judges, she announced the winner of the Judges’ Choice Award, and that happened to be Still On Main Pizzeria & Sports Bar, which offered its specialty chicken, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, feta cheese and sweet chili sauce pizza.
Turnto10.com
City of Providence expands free WiFi at 11 city parks
(WJAR) — Providence city leaders announced on Tuesday the expansion of free WiFi at 11 city parks. Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence City Council President John Igliozzi made the announcement at the Neutaconkanut Park Playground. The internet access was made available using American Rescue Plan Act funding. "Access to...
