ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

Related
brownbears.com

Raphino named Ivy Offensive Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. – Brittany Raphino of the Brown women's soccer team has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. Raphino led the Bears to a decisive 4-1 win over Dartmouth to open Ivy League play on Saturday. The Randolph, Mass. native played a role in all four of Brown's goals. She recorded two assists, scored once on her own, and pressured the Big Green into scoring an own goal.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Ferraro Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

IRVING, Texas – Brown senior offensive lineman Lucas Ferraro has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday. The prestigious Campbell Trophy is college football's premier scholar-athlete award, and is presented annually to the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Basketball
Providence, RI
College Sports
Providence, RI
College Basketball
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
travelexperta.com

20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)

When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Brown University#Ivy League#Harvard#Dartmouth#R I Brown#Holy Cross#Mitchell College#Brownbears Com#Brown University Sports#The Sports Foundation
GoLocalProv

Students Demolish Rented U-Haul Vehicles at Brown-Harvard Football Game

A massive tailgate in the Brown University parking and tailgate area just outside the Brown Football Stadium is being investigated after a half-dozen rented vehicles were damaged. Representatives of U-Haul have confirmed that the trucks and pick-up trucks had to be retrieved from the lot on Elmgrove Avenue. The damage...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RIPTA to detour 4 routes ahead of Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Celebration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ahead of the the biggest WaterFire event of the year, the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is detouring four routes. RIPTA said Tuesday it will detour Route 50: Douglas Avenue/Bryant University, Route 55: Admiral/Providence College, Route 56: Chalkstone Avenue, and Route 57: Smith Street to accommodate the Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope Celebration.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
GoLocalProv

Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Two men shot at Central Falls basketball court

(WJAR) — Central Falls police said two men were shot at the basketball court at Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex Monday evening. Maj. Craig Horton said both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said there are one or two suspects. They have not found...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Grebien teams with DoorDash to battle hunger in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien announced that the city will partner with DoorDash to battle hunger. DoorDash will work with the mayor to give Community Credits gift cards to nonprofits to help parts of the Pawtucket community. The gift cards will help to ensure the local...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

2 men shot in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were shot Monday night in Central Falls. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. by the basketball courts on Higginson Avenue. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting is unrelated to the standoff on Tremont Street.
Pawtucket Times

The pies have it: Still on Main Pizzeria is judged the Valley’s best at Pawtucket Arts Festival’s inaugural Pizza Palooza

PAWTUCKET – At Sunday afternoon’s first-ever Pizza-Palooza event at Slater Park, after State Sen. and Pawtucket Commerce Director/emcee Sandra Cano introduced the judges, she announced the winner of the Judges’ Choice Award, and that happened to be Still On Main Pizzeria & Sports Bar, which offered its specialty chicken, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, feta cheese and sweet chili sauce pizza.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

City of Providence expands free WiFi at 11 city parks

(WJAR) — Providence city leaders announced on Tuesday the expansion of free WiFi at 11 city parks. Mayor Jorge Elorza and Providence City Council President John Igliozzi made the announcement at the Neutaconkanut Park Playground. The internet access was made available using American Rescue Plan Act funding. "Access to...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy