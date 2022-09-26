Rihanna has 14 hit songs that went to No. 1 on the chart — here they all are

Rihanna performs at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.

Rihanna is confirmed to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

She has plenty of hits to chose from, including 14 songs that went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 .

They are all listed below in chronological order, from "SOS" to "Work."

"SOS" was released on February 13, 2006. Rihanna/YouTube

1. "SOS"

"SOS" was released as the lead single for Rihanna's sophomore album "A Girl Like Me." It reached No. 1 on May 13, 2006, and topped the chart for three weeks.

"Umbrella" was released on March 29, 2007. Rihanna/YouTube

2. "Umbrella" featuring Jay-Z

"Umbrella" was released as the lead single for Rihanna's third album "Good Girl Gone Bad." It reached No. 1 on June 9, 2007, and topped the chart for seven consecutive weeks.

"Take a Bow" was released on April 15, 2008. Rihanna/YouTube

3. "Take a Bow"

"Take a Bow" was released as the lead single for "Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded," the extended reissue of Rihanna's third album. It peaked at No. 1 on May 24, 2008.

"Disturbia" was released as a single on June 17, 2008. Rihanna/YouTube

4. "Disturbia"

"Disturbia" was released as the third and final single for "Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded." It reached No. 1 on August 23, 2008, and topped the chart for two consecutive weeks.

"Live Your Life" was released on September 26, 2008. T.I./YouTube

5. "Live Your Life" by T.I. featuring Rihanna

"Live Your Life" was released as a single from T.I.'s sixth studio album "Paper Trail." It reached No. 1 on October 18, 2008, and topped the chart for six nonconsecutive weeks.

"Rude Boy" was released as a single on February 5, 2010. Rihanna/YouTube

6. "Rude Boy"

"Rude Boy" was released as the fourth single for Rihanna's fourth album "Rated R." It reached No. 1 on March 27, 2010, and topped the chart for five consecutive weeks.

"Love the Way You Lie" was released as a single on August 9, 2010. Eminem/YouTube

7. "Love the Way You Lie" by Eminem featuring Rihanna

"Love the Way You Lie" was released as a single for Eminem's seventh studio album "Recovery." It reached No. 1 on July 31, 2010, and topped the chart for seven consecutive weeks.

"What's My Name?" was released on October 25, 2010. Rihanna/YouTube

8. "What's My Name?" featuring Drake

"What's My Name?" was released as the second single for Rihanna's fifth album "Loud." It peaked at No. 1 on November 20, 2010.

"Only Girl (In the World)" was released on September 10, 2010. Rihanna/YouTube

9. "Only Girl (In the World)"

"Only Girl (In the World)" was released as the lead single for "Loud." It peaked at No. 1 on December 4, 2010.

"S&M" was released as a single on January 23, 2011. Rihanna/YouTube

10. "S&M" featuring Britney Spears

"S&M" was released as the fourth single for "Loud." It peaked at No. 1 on April 30, 2011.

"We Found Love" was released on September 22, 2011. Rihanna/YouTube

11. "We Found Love" featuring Calvin Harris

"We Found Love" was released as the lead single for Rihanna's sixth album "Talk That Talk." It reached No. 1 on November 12, 2011, and topped the chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks .

"Diamonds" was released on September 27, 2012. Rihanna/YouTube

12. "Diamonds"

"Diamonds" was released as the lead single for Rihanna's seventh album "Unapologetic." It reached No. 1 on December 1, 2012, and topped the chart for three consecutive weeks.

"The Monster" was released on October 29, 2013. Eminem/YouTube

13. "The Monster" by Eminem featuring Rihanna

"The Monster" was released as a single for Eminem's eighth studio album "The Marshall Mathers LP 2." It reached No. 1 on December 21, 2013, and topped the chart for four consecutive weeks.

"Work" was released on January 27, 2016. Rihanna/YouTube

14. "Work" featuring Drake

"Work" was released as the lead single for Rihanna's eighth album "Anti." It reached No. 1 on March 5, 2016, and topped the chart for nine consecutive weeks.

With "Work," Rihanna broke her tie with Michael Jackson, who notched 13 chart-toppers in his lifetime. Rihanna currently claims the fourth-most No. 1 songs in history , trailing Elvis Presley (18), Mariah Carey (19), and The Beatles (20).