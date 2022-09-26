ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna has 14 hit songs that went to No. 1 on the chart — here they all are

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLlHL_0iB4Vg4G00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WP2YK_0iB4Vg4G00
Rihanna performs at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.

  • Rihanna is confirmed to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.
  • She has plenty of hits to chose from, including 14 songs that went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 .
  • They are all listed below in chronological order, from "SOS" to "Work."
1. "SOS"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcpjN_0iB4Vg4G00
"SOS" was released on February 13, 2006.

Rihanna/YouTube

"SOS" was released as the lead single for Rihanna's sophomore album "A Girl Like Me." It reached No. 1 on May 13, 2006, and topped the chart for three weeks.

2. "Umbrella" featuring Jay-Z
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ffHQ_0iB4Vg4G00
"Umbrella" was released on March 29, 2007.

Rihanna/YouTube

"Umbrella" was released as the lead single for Rihanna's third album "Good Girl Gone Bad." It reached No. 1 on June 9, 2007, and topped the chart for seven consecutive weeks.

3. "Take a Bow"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gb4mw_0iB4Vg4G00
"Take a Bow" was released on April 15, 2008.

Rihanna/YouTube

"Take a Bow" was released as the lead single for "Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded," the extended reissue of Rihanna's third album. It peaked at No. 1 on May 24, 2008.

4. "Disturbia"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JT0AR_0iB4Vg4G00
"Disturbia" was released as a single on June 17, 2008.

Rihanna/YouTube

"Disturbia" was released as the third and final single for "Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded." It reached No. 1 on August 23, 2008, and topped the chart for two consecutive weeks.

5. "Live Your Life" by T.I. featuring Rihanna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uKd5_0iB4Vg4G00
"Live Your Life" was released on September 26, 2008.

T.I./YouTube

"Live Your Life" was released as a single from T.I.'s sixth studio album "Paper Trail." It reached No. 1 on October 18, 2008, and topped the chart for six nonconsecutive weeks.

6. "Rude Boy"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KbH1_0iB4Vg4G00
"Rude Boy" was released as a single on February 5, 2010.

Rihanna/YouTube

"Rude Boy" was released as the fourth single for Rihanna's fourth album "Rated R." It reached No. 1 on March 27, 2010, and topped the chart for five consecutive weeks.

7. "Love the Way You Lie" by Eminem featuring Rihanna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bdi1w_0iB4Vg4G00
"Love the Way You Lie" was released as a single on August 9, 2010.

Eminem/YouTube

"Love the Way You Lie" was released as a single for Eminem's seventh studio album "Recovery." It reached No. 1 on July 31, 2010, and topped the chart for seven consecutive weeks.

8. "What's My Name?" featuring Drake
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNH2I_0iB4Vg4G00
"What's My Name?" was released on October 25, 2010.

Rihanna/YouTube

"What's My Name?" was released as the second single for Rihanna's fifth album "Loud." It peaked at No. 1 on November 20, 2010.

9. "Only Girl (In the World)"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6U07_0iB4Vg4G00
"Only Girl (In the World)" was released on September 10, 2010.

Rihanna/YouTube

"Only Girl (In the World)" was released as the lead single for "Loud." It peaked at No. 1 on December 4, 2010.

10. "S&M" featuring Britney Spears
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNr9w_0iB4Vg4G00
"S&M" was released as a single on January 23, 2011.

Rihanna/YouTube

"S&M" was released as the fourth single for "Loud." It peaked at No. 1 on April 30, 2011.

11. "We Found Love" featuring Calvin Harris
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15G67Y_0iB4Vg4G00
"We Found Love" was released on September 22, 2011.

Rihanna/YouTube

"We Found Love" was released as the lead single for Rihanna's sixth album "Talk That Talk." It reached No. 1 on November 12, 2011, and topped the chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks .

12. "Diamonds"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVmG6_0iB4Vg4G00
"Diamonds" was released on September 27, 2012.

Rihanna/YouTube

"Diamonds" was released as the lead single for Rihanna's seventh album "Unapologetic." It reached No. 1 on December 1, 2012, and topped the chart for three consecutive weeks.

13. "The Monster" by Eminem featuring Rihanna
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqucS_0iB4Vg4G00
"The Monster" was released on October 29, 2013.

Eminem/YouTube

"The Monster" was released as a single for Eminem's eighth studio album "The Marshall Mathers LP 2." It reached No. 1 on December 21, 2013, and topped the chart for four consecutive weeks.

14. "Work" featuring Drake
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tf4K9_0iB4Vg4G00
"Work" was released on January 27, 2016.

Rihanna/YouTube

"Work" was released as the lead single for Rihanna's eighth album "Anti." It reached No. 1 on March 5, 2016, and topped the chart for nine consecutive weeks.

With "Work," Rihanna broke her tie with Michael Jackson, who notched 13 chart-toppers in his lifetime. Rihanna currently claims the fourth-most No. 1 songs in history , trailing Elvis Presley (18), Mariah Carey (19), and The Beatles (20).

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager

Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
