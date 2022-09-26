ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden cancels visit to Florida after approving state of emergency over looming hurricane

By Theara Coleman
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago

President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state of Florida in light of Tropical Storm Ian intensifying to hurricane strength in the Caribbean, Politico reports.

According to White House officials, the emergency declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security to send additional emergency relief efforts to supplement Florida's storm response.

The president also postponed his scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday, which included a planned appearance with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist in Orlando.

The storm is expected to move past Jamaica and Cuba before reaching Florida's Keys on Thursday. Recent forecasts from the National Hurricane Center predict Ian will become a "major hurricane" by the time it approaches Florida's west coast.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) extended his initial emergency declaration to include the whole state after previously covering only a few counties. On Sunday, he activated 2,500 members of the Florida National Guard, warning Floridians to be vigilant and prepare. He also warned residents of potential "fuel disruptions."

In response to questions about plans to pause political ads while the government shifts its focus to preparing for the storm, Sam Ramirez, spokeswoman for Crist, said, "As of right now, we have not made any final decisions as far as ads. But we are preparing to mobilize and deploy campaign assets in any way we can to support in potential recovery efforts," per Politico .

Comments / 1

Related
The Week

Hurricane Ian hits Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm. This powerful tempest crashed into the coast with winds of 150 mph, and is tied for fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the United States. The storm caused extensive flooding and dangerous storm surge, with residents sharing videos on social media showing everything from water rushing into their homes to fires sparked by downed power lines. The federal government sent millions of meals and liters of water to Florida to distribute once Ian has passed, and President Biden promised to "help you clean up and rebuild, to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

In the path of Ian

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday. It is the first storm of the 2022 Atlantic basin hurricane season to seriously threaten the continental United States, and the first since 2018's Hurricane Michael to menace the state of Florida. As Ian approaches Florida's west coast with potentially destructive winds, rain, and storm surges, how does it compare to past storms that have hit the Sunshine State? Here's everything you need to know about Florida's hurricane history: How often does Florida get a direct hit? The Atlantic hurricane season stretches from June 1 to Nov. 30, with an average...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

At least 20 missing after migrant boat sinks ahead of Ian's landfall

At least 20 people are still missing after a ship carrying Cuban migrants sank off the coast of Florida on Wednesday, Reuters reports, per U.S. Border Patrol. The boat sank on account of inclement weather caused by Hurricane Ian, the first hurricane to threaten Florida since 2018. Four individuals on the boat were able to swim to shore and have since been hospitalized, Reuters adds, per officials and local media. The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation for the others and was able to locate three of the original missing 23 migrants. Hurricane Ian swept through Cuba on Tuesday, killing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Jan. 6 hearing postponed over Hurricane Ian

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack has postponed its scheduled Wednesday hearing over concerns regarding the hurricane heading toward the western coast of Florida. "In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow's proceedings," Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wrote in a Tuesday statement.  Democrat and committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy represents a Florida district in the hurricane's path, CNN and The New York Times note. It is currently unclear when the proceedings might be rescheduled; Cheney and Thompson said they would announce a date soon, per The Washington Post. The public hearing, likely to be the last before the release of the panel's final report, "is expected in part to focus on how associates of former president Donald Trump planned to declare victory regardless of the outcome of the 2020 election," the Post writes, per individuals familiar with the matter. "We're praying for the safety of all those in the storm's path," added Thompson and Cheney in their statement.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Week

Diesel-loaded ship cannot dock in Puerto Rico, thousands remain powerless

A BP ship carrying vital diesel fuel necessary for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico has been stuck in limbo, awaiting a response from the White House since Sunday due to a law known as the Jones Act, The Washington Post reports. Puerto Rican officials have been putting pressure on the Biden administration to waive the law prohibiting access. Due to the recent Hurricane Fiona, thousands of Puerto Rican citizens continue to lack power.  The union-backed Jones Act, also known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, stipulates that shipping between U.S. ports had to be facilitated by U.S.-owned ships built in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Doug Mastriano's controversial run for governor in Pennsylvania, explained

There are 36 gubernatorial elections across the United States this year, but one race — and one candidate in particular — is drawing an extraordinary amount of attention: Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee to be Pennsylvania's chief executive.  Not all the attention is good, admittedly.  For example: Conservative columnist George Will labeled Mastriano a "special danger" to the nation. Why? Because in a party full of candidates who go along with the lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, Mastriano really stands out. He burst onto the national scene in 2021 when he chartered buses to carry protesters to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

The Election Recap: Sept. 26, 2022

Hello, and welcome back to The Election Recap, your one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Let's get into it: Charity clarity There is "scant" evidence that Herschel Walker — the Republican Senate candidate in Georgia and owner of food distribution company Renaissance Man Food Services — has actually matched his promise to donate 15 percent of his company's profits to charity, The New York Times reported Thursday. When the Times attempted to contact four of Renaissance Man's supposed longtime charitable beneficiaries — which include the Boy Scouts of America and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) — regarding...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Arizona judge bans abortion statewide by reinstating 1864 law

An Arizona judge on Friday lifted a 50-year-old injunction on a 19th century abortion ban, all but outlawing the procedure in the state. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that Arizona's 1864 abortion law, codified in 1901 then enjoined after the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, supersedes a 15-week ban enacted by the state Legislature that was set to take effect Saturday. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) had asked the courts to clarify which law was valid, pushing for upholding the older, more comprehensive ban. The 19th century ban now in effect has an exception when the pregnant woman's life is at stake but not for rape, incest, or health risks. "No archaic law should dictate our reproductive freedom and how we live our lives today," said Brittany Fonteno, president of Planned Parenthood Arizona. "This is not the end of the fight."
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
The Week

Alabama delays execution after 5-4 Supreme Court rules it can continue

Alabama called off the execution of Alan Miller on Thursday night, hours after the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, allowed the death by lethal injection to proceed.  U.S. District Judge Austin Huffaker Jr. stayed the execution on Tuesday, ruling Alabama had to comply with Miller's request to be put to death by nitrogen hypoxia, as legally allowed in Alabama and two other states, It's "substantially likely" Miller "submitted a timely election form even though the state says that it does not have any physical record of a form," he wrote. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his ruling,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Week

California becomes 1st state to create Office of Gun Violence Prevention

California has become the first state in the nation to create an office dedicated to preventing gun violence, The Washington Post reports. On Wednesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the creation of the California Department of Justice's Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which will work with stakeholders to develop strategies to tackle the issue of gun violence in the U.S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Abbott pulling further ahead in Texas governor's race: Poll

The Texas governor's race is widening still, according to a new Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday, the Houston Chronicle reports. Per the survey, incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is pulling further ahead of Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, who has long been considered the underdog of the race.  "Gov. Abbott, who won a landslide 13-point race against Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez four years ago, has a 7-point lead with over six weeks until Election Day," said Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy, per the Chronicle. Abbott is up 50-43 over O'Rourke, the poll indicated. "Abbott has the support of 95 percent of Republicans,...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Michael Cohen: New York lawsuit will 'put an end' to the Trump Organization

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's onetime fixer and personal attorney, says he was relieved on Wednesday when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office is suing Trump and three of his adult children for fraud, alleging they falsely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets for years in order to gain economic benefits.
POTUS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy