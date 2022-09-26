ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge allows ex-Scientologist director Paul Haggis to argue at civil rape trial that the church is behind sex-assault allegation

By Ashley Collman
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdWH9_0iB4VeIo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAKsr_0iB4VeIo00
Oscar-award winning director Paul Haggis.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

  • Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis is set to face trial next month on a sex-assault allegation.
  • Haleigh Breest claims Haggis raped her when she worked as a film publicist in 2013.
  • The judge has ruled that Haggis can argue at trial that the Church of Scientology is behind the suit.

A judge cleared the way for Paul Haggis to argue that the Church of Scientology is behind a sex-assault allegation leveraged against him, when that civil case goes to trial next month.

Haleigh Breest sued Haggis in 2017, accusing the Oscar-winning director of raping her after a movie premiere she attended as a film publicist in January 2013. Haggis claims the sex was consensual. Jury selection in the trial begins October 11 in New York City Supreme Court.

Haggis won a major pre-trial motion on Friday when Judge Sabrina Kraus ruled that his lawyers would be allowed to argue that the Church of Scientology is behind the lawsuit. In a statement to Insider on Monday, a spokesperson for the church said it "has nothing to do with the claims against Haggis nor does it have any relation to his accusers."

"The claim is absurd and patently false," Scientology spokesperson Karin Pouw wrote.

Haggis was a high-ranking member of Scientology before breaking from the religion in 2009, and going on to publicly accuse it of being a cult. He was a key figure in the 2015 documentary about the religion, "Going Clear."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYoL0_0iB4VeIo00
The Church of Scientology building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

Breest's attorneys wanted any mention of the church banned at the trial, saying Haggis' claims that the church induced Breest to make a complaint against him are "an outright lie" for which he has "not produced one shred of evidence to support."

But Haggis' legal team said the evidence will show there's a compelling case that the church is behind Breest's allegation as part of their "vendetta" against him for leaving.

According to a filing on the matter, Haggis' lawyers said that a former Scientology leader told the director that the church is "funding this case."

One witness cited in the court filing said a senior Scientology executive directed her to search Screen Actors Guild files for "any claims or complaints" regarding Haggis "being aggressive, screaming, or violent behavior ... with a woman."

A second witness said the church has a "black PR policy" for dealing with enemies, whereby they dig up dirt  "to discredit them as a way to diminish their impact."

"Haggis is no ordinary defendant in a civil case. He is the most public enemy of a notorious, nefarious, powerful and well-funded institution which is known to destroy its detractors," Haggis' attorneys wrote in their filing.

Judge Kraus sided with the argument in her decision, writing that it's up to the jury to decide whether or not the church is playing a role in Breest's allegation.

"The jury is entitled to be informed of any possible motive Plaintiffs may have and about The Church's efforts to discredit Haggis," Judge Kraus wrote in her order.

Breest is not the only woman to make sexual assault claims against Haggis. A year after Breest sued Haggis in 2017,  her lawyers filed an amended complaint, explaining that three other women had come forward to them with similar claims against Haggis.

Haggis was also detained in Italy over the summer when another woman accused him of rape. But he was eventually released from detention and no charges have resulted from the allegation.

Judge Kraus said Breest's lawyers will be able to use the testimonies of the three other alleged victims in their case, to try and prove a pattern of behavior. But the Italy arrest is off limits at trial, Kraus ordered.

"The allegations in that case have not been sustained and were deemed insufficient to keep defendant under arrest," Kraus said.

When reached for comment on the judge's rulings, Ilann M. Maazel, one of the attorneys representing Breest, issued the following statement:

"Over Paul Haggis' objection, Judge Kraus ruled that multiple other women can testify that Haggis assaulted them, too. Their powerful sworn testimony will be damning to Haggis and stands in stark contrast to the complete lack of evidence for Haggis's sham scientology conspiracy theory," Maazel said.

A representative for Haggis did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a statement from the Church of Scientology.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Haggis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Scientologist#Sex#Violent Crime#The Church Of Scientology
People

Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'

Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist

More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters

Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black artist sues Manhattan hotel staff for calling him homeless in ‘traumatic’ case of racial profiling

A Black artist has accused a Manhattan hotel of subjecting him to racial profiling and verbal abuse while he was a guest there. In a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights filed on Monday, artist Kahlil Robert Irving said he was staying at New York’s High Line Hotel on 22 January when a manager and another member of the staff barged into his room and started abusing him, reported Hyperallergic, a publication that focuses on art and culture.“To state the obvious: As a twenty-nine year old Black man, it was highly traumatic to be confronted...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school

A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
EDUCATION
Insider

Insider

606K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy