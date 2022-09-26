ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman County, TX

BREAKING: Multiple people killed in crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple people were killed in a crash involving motorcycles in Coleman County Saturday.

The crash happened on Hwy 84 going toward Santa Anna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The exact time and location has yet-to-be released.

DPS says two motorcycles and another vehicle were involved in the crash. The exact number of fatalities has not been disclosed, but at least two people are confirmed dead.

KTAB and KRBC are awaiting additional details on the crash, which DPS is expected to provide soon.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest information.

