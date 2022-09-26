ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Struggles to Walk in Fitted Dolce & Gabbana Dress & Stiletto Heels

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbeI7_0iB4VONI00

Kim Kardashian had a glistening moment at the Dolce & Gabbana afterparty on Sept. 24. The businesswoman was sparkling head to toe as she arrived struggling to walk into the designer brand’s event this weekend.

In a video shared by her former assistant and close friend Steph Shep, Kardashian is seen struggling to claim stairs in the fitted dress. The video, which shows her trying to jump steps and getting help to walk, went viral on TikTok.

Kardashian wore a fitted silver sequin maxi dress featuring lace-up detailing in the middle and on both sides of the dress. The shimmering gown featured a straight neckline and thin straps. The socialite slipped into a pair of metallic silver open-toe shoes featuring a stiletto heel and an ankle strap. Kardashian added a matching mini sequin embezzled handbag. The reality show star kept the look sparkling with multiple diamond necklaces and a pair of drop earrings.

I’ll let you caption this ⬇️

♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

Kardashian kept her platinum blonde hair up in a high bun with two face framing pieces. Her face was in a complete glam look with a smokey eye look and a glossy nude lip. She worked with makeup artist Ariel Tejada and hair stylist Chris Appleton on this look. Tejada works exclusively with Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner while Appleton has worked with other stars like Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Drew Barrymore.

The ‘Skims’ owner celebrated the success of her collaboration with Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce alongside her mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, and best friend Lala Anthony. The designers worked with Kardashian on their Spring/Summer 2023 collection ‘Ciao Kim’. Kardashian worked for months with the designer to create this collection. It is a curated selection of the businesswoman’s favorite looks from the brand’s archives. Kardashian worked with the Dolce & Gabbana team to not only curate the collection but also all of the content for the show including a short film and music that played during the show. Kardashian took to Instagram to show her appreciation to the designers for allowing her to express her creativity without limitations.

Comments / 4

Related
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Kim Kardashian mocked after struggling to walk up stairs in Dolce & Gabbana dress: ‘Exhausted watching this’

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress. The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Lala Anthony
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Domenico Dolce
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Jennifer Lopez
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Dolce Gabbana#Wrap Dress#The Dress#Tiktok
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week.In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.But when Wintour walks to the other side of the catwalk to greet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

158K+
Followers
18K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy