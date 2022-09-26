ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

2 of 3 suspects charged in drive-by that killed toddler

By Rachel Van Gilder
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1jUT_0iB4UkUX00

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of the three people arrested after a Battle Creek 2-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting last week have been formally charged with murder.

Martavon Nelson, 18, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder, assault and obstructing justice/failure to appear. Bond was denied, which means he’ll stay behind bars while his case works its way through the courts.

Jaylen Smith, 16, was charged as an adult with open murder, three counts of felony firearm, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death, discharge at a building causing death and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was denied.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said Smith is being charged as an adult due to the nature of the crime he’s accused of.

“Some offenses we can automatically waive them — arson of a dwelling house, first- and second-degree murder, solicitation to commit first- or second-degree murder, conspiracy to murder, armed robbery, things of that nature,” Gilbert said. “We can actually charge a juvenile as an adult without going through any process with the juvenile court.”

The shooting happened in the early hours of Sept. 20 on Cliff Street near Douglas Street in Battle Creek. Police say an SUV drove by and three people inside fired several shots into a house that contains apartments. Kai Turner, 2, was shot in the head. He died later in the day at the hospital.

“You shoot out of a car. You don’t know who you’re shooting at. You’re shooting into a building, and a young child dies because of your conduct. Those are serious. Those are aggravating factors,” Gilbert said. “It’s bad enough when you’re dealing with a grown-up who’s been killed. But now, a 2-year-old? … It hurts a lot.”

The Battle Creek Police Department says the people it suspects were the intended targets were in a different apartment in the same house.

GRPD chief: Drive-bys increase risk of innocent victims

The SUV used in the shooting was recovered later Sept. 20. It had been stolen two days earlier.

The suspects were arrested Wednesday and Thursday, two of them in Battle Creek and one in the Detroit area. The third suspect has not yet been formally arraigned, so News 8 is not yet using his name. He is 18.

Authorities said tips from the public helped police find the suspects.

“Typically in a homicide case, we have a hard time getting people to cooperate. Many times, people are afraid to cooperate. Many times, they don’t want to cooperate because they don’t want because their name out there,” Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert said. “In this case … we have more cooperation than we typically get in one of these cases because there’s a lot of public outcry.”

Gilbert added there are more people who could provide key pieces to the investigative puzzle.

“We do get more help. But again … there’s a lot of people out there that have a lot of information that are not coming forward,” Gilbert said. “When we talk about more help, yes, there is more help, there is more outrage … but there’s a lot more help that could be given.”

Nelson and Smith are expected back in court for a hearing Oct. 5.

— News 8’s David Horak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 6

Related
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WLNS

Deputies help in nabbing snowmobile thief, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police and deputies across mid-Michigan sometimes have cases that they need help with. This week, multiple law enforcement agencies could use your help, one involving information regarding a theft and two are wanted for felony arrest. If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. CASE […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property. “I came...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and has since been arraigned in court. The charges stem back to a suspicious […]
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

Dowagiac Police investigate alarming comments made on social media

DOWAGIAC, Mich. - The Dowagiac Police Department is investigating alarming comments made by a high school student on social media, according to a letter from Dowagiac Union Schools Superintendent Jonathan M. Whan. According to the letter, the school corporation learned Wednesday of the alarming comments made on social media. The...
DOWAGIAC, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Intoxicated man accused of starting fight, assaulting police

JACKSON, MI – An intoxicated man trying to start a fight in downtown Jackson was arrested after hitting a police officer and trying to run away. Officers were called Saturday, Sept. 24, to the 100 block of W. Louis Glick Highway for a report of an intoxicated man attempting to start a fight with another individual, according to the Jackson Police Department.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Hunt Elementary Placed Into a “Soft Lockdown” Monday as Precaution

On Monday, September 26th, 2022, police where in pursuit of an armed suspect in the area of Hunt Elementary School. The school was placed on a soft lockdown at the recommendation of Jackson Sheriff and Jackson City Police departments. The suspect was eventually captured, with no harm to anyone at...
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

Bronson nurse sentenced to probation for fentanyl medication tampering

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo sentenced by a federal grand jury for tampering with vials of fentanyl. According to court records, the U.S. District Court sentenced 46-year-old Alison Marshall, who pleaded guilty, to five years probation and a $5,000 fine for tampering with a consumer product.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

WLNS

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy