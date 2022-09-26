ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, TN

Tennessee man pleads guilty to child solicitation in Virginia court

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLfrE_0iB4TETc00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Meigs County man who was charged with solicitation of a child has pleaded guilty in a Virginia court, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson.

Johnson explained that this office was contacted by the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children task force out of Virginia. The task force needed assistance locating, interviewing, and arresting Kevin Pemberton of Meigs County for soliciting an undercover officer posing as a child.

Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club

Investigators were able to locate Pemberton and interview him, in which Johnson said Pemberton confessed. A search warrant was also executed on his phone. Following this encounter, Pemberton attempted to flee.

He was then arrested on warrants from Rockingham County, Virginia with the assistance of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office.

Possible murder-suicide reported in Cumberland County

On Sept 23, Johnson said that Pemberton had recently pled guilty to Virginia Code 18.2-374.3(c) Propose Sex Act by Communications System, which includes online solicitation of a minor. He received a five-year prison sentence that he is serving in Virginia DOC. Upon his release, he will be subject to supervision for life as a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 4

Related
wvlt.tv

2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County retirement home, CCSO says

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
County
Meigs County, TN
Meigs County, TN
Crime & Safety
WBIR

Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fbi#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ninth Judicial#Doc#Nexstar Media Inc
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
PLEASANT HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Henley Street crash victim’s mother remembers final call with son

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville family is now making funeral arrangements after 23-year-old Quinton Fields was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street Sunday morning. Michelle Lawson spoke to her son minutes before the incident. She’s grateful for those final moments but now she has to continue on without her child. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy