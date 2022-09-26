ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, NY

WRGB

Albany detectives recover handguns and drugs during an investigation

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a suspect and recovered two loaded handguns and drugs in a shots fired investigation from August 2022. During a traffic stop yesterday on the 700 block of Washington Avenue in reference to the shots fired incident last month, Hazziez Wallace, 22 of Albany and three others in the car were arrested.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Police: Saranac woman arrested driving drunk with child in car

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Saranac, New York, woman faces aggravated DWI charges after being pulled over with a child in the car. It happened Sunday afternoon on General Leroy Manor Road in Beekmantown. New York State Police say they pulled over Stephanie Wood, 37, for not having her headlights on in the rain. Troopers later determined she had a .20% BAC, over two times the legal limit. They say she was also driving with a six-year-old in the car.
SARANAC, NY
WETM 18 News

Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
ERWIN, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest waitress for using customer's credit card

Schodack, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a waitress at the Schodack Diner has been arrested and accused of making unauthorized charges on a customer's credit card. Kimberly Gibson, 26 of Castleton on Hudson is facing grand larceny and identity theft charges. On September 22, 2022, at about 10:19...
SCHODACK, NY
WRGB

Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Beyond Futia: Revoked, suspended DWI drivers

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-You may have heard that Anthony Futia, the accused motorcyclist in a fatal crash in Lake George is facing more charges. He’s now facing 15 charges, including two counts of Manslaughter. Futia was not legally allowed to drive at the time of the deadly crash, but he isn’t alone. Officials say Anthony […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY

