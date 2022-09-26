BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Saranac, New York, woman faces aggravated DWI charges after being pulled over with a child in the car. It happened Sunday afternoon on General Leroy Manor Road in Beekmantown. New York State Police say they pulled over Stephanie Wood, 37, for not having her headlights on in the rain. Troopers later determined she had a .20% BAC, over two times the legal limit. They say she was also driving with a six-year-old in the car.

SARANAC, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO