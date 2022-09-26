Read full article on original website
Related
SCSO: arrest man for possessing firearm
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence in Clifton Park on September 24. During the investigation, police found Michael J. Scensny, 32, had a rifle.
RCS: Troy man arrested after narcotics investigation
A local Troy man is facing multiple charges following a narcotics investigation. Rensselaer County Sheriff's arrested Clayton L. Parker, 42 on September 27 after a search warrant through Parker's apartment.
Waitress In Schodack Steals Diner's Credit Card, Charges Over $1K, Police Say
A waitress in the Capital Region is facing charges for allegedly stealing a customer’s credit card and then going on a shopping spree. State police in Rensselaer County were called Thursday, Sept. 22, with reports that someone had made over $1,500 in unauthorized charges to the victim’s credit card.
WRGB
Bethlehem man charged with DWI, found with counterfeit money say State Police
State Police say they arrested a Bethlehem man following a traffic stop. On September 27, just after 10:00 PM, 20-year-old Christopher B. Cruz was stopped on 787 in the city of Albany. He was taken into custody where police say his BAC was .27%, over three times the legal limit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Saratoga Springs man arrested on rape charges involving a minor
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a 44-year-old man, charged with rape. Investigators say Jason M. Storms of Saratoga Springs was arrested following a search of his home. He accused of sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 15. State Police say the incident...
Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny
Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.
WRGB
Albany detectives recover handguns and drugs during an investigation
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police have arrested a suspect and recovered two loaded handguns and drugs in a shots fired investigation from August 2022. During a traffic stop yesterday on the 700 block of Washington Avenue in reference to the shots fired incident last month, Hazziez Wallace, 22 of Albany and three others in the car were arrested.
NGPD arrest man over identity theft at M&T Banks
North Greenbush Police arrested Edgar Castro, 56 of Cohoes, after an investigation of theft at two M&T Bank branches. Investigation is still ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake George woman accused in string of thefts
Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman's car.
WCAX
Police: Saranac woman arrested driving drunk with child in car
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Saranac, New York, woman faces aggravated DWI charges after being pulled over with a child in the car. It happened Sunday afternoon on General Leroy Manor Road in Beekmantown. New York State Police say they pulled over Stephanie Wood, 37, for not having her headlights on in the rain. Troopers later determined she had a .20% BAC, over two times the legal limit. They say she was also driving with a six-year-old in the car.
Gloversville Police find dead dog, seek answers
The Gloversville Police have launched an investigation after their animal control officer found a dead dog in Forest Street Park.
WRGB
Police Chief credits bank employees, witnesses to help in the arrest of fraud suspect
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — North Greenbush Police say they have arrested a Cohoes man, accused of trying to steal money from a bank account. At around 2:00 PM, September 27th, officers responded to the M&T bank on Main Avenue after a man was attempting to withdraw cash from an account.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vermonters accused of theft, obstruction, hiding from police
Four Poultney residents were arrested on Thursday by the Fair Haven Police Department
Man allegedly steals autistic child’s bike in Amsterdam
The Amsterdam Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole an autistic child's bike while he was eating with his father at McDonald's on Market Street.
Four arrested for identity theft in the Town of Erwin
ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Four people have been arrested after an investigation into reported fraud in the Town of Erwin over the weekend, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Leona Allison, 48, Infinitee Beard, 26, Mone Wiggins, 24 all of Rochester N.Y., and Michael Pinckney, 53, of Corning N.Y. were arrested on September 25, […]
WRGB
Amsterdam Police looking for suspect who stole a bike belonging to a child with autism
Amsterdam, NY (WRGB) — Amsterdam Police need your help in locating the person in the photos in connection to a bike that was stolen. The bike, according to police, was owned by a child with autism. The child and his father were eating at McDonald’s on Market St when...
WRGB
State Police arrest waitress for using customer's credit card
Schodack, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a waitress at the Schodack Diner has been arrested and accused of making unauthorized charges on a customer's credit card. Kimberly Gibson, 26 of Castleton on Hudson is facing grand larceny and identity theft charges. On September 22, 2022, at about 10:19...
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with a suspended registration
CHARLESTON, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a list of charges after a single car crash in the Town of Charlston. State Police, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on North Green Road. It was there, according to police, they found...
WRGB
Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
Beyond Futia: Revoked, suspended DWI drivers
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-You may have heard that Anthony Futia, the accused motorcyclist in a fatal crash in Lake George is facing more charges. He’s now facing 15 charges, including two counts of Manslaughter. Futia was not legally allowed to drive at the time of the deadly crash, but he isn’t alone. Officials say Anthony […]
Comments / 0