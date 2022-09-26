Read full article on original website
See You at the Pole 2022 around East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Students across East Texas gathered on Wednesday morning at their school’s flag pole for a moment of prayer and song during the See You At The Pole event. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade took the time to reflect on their faith while leaning on each other. KETK visited Overton and […]
KLTV
Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning tires created a large plume of smoke near Tyler Wednesday. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of tires. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said no structures or property were damaged in the...
Salvation Army of Tyler captain among crew to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
FLORIDA, USA — As Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday, Salvation Army of Tyler Capt. Jeremy Walker is among the crews on their way to provide meals and prayers to those impacted by the massive Category 4 storm. Walker said Wednesday the Texas team is heading from a...
53-Year-Old Eric C. Eitel Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday in Smith County. The officials stated that the crash happened north of Winona at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
East Texas country club manager killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
East Texas officials searching for young woman for welfare check
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is from Center but […]
Longview ISD middle school student apprehended for terroristic threat made toward campus
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A middle school student has been apprehended on Tuesday evening by Longview Police on a charge of terroristic threat after a threat was made against the Judson Middle School, according to police. Officials said an investigation found a Longview Police School Resource Officer responded and removed the student from their classroom […]
inforney.com
Winning lottery ticket leads investigators to suspect in multiple Smith County thefts
A winning lottery ticket proved unlucky for a Tyler man now jailed in Smith County facing bonds totaling more than $1 million. Taz Marshall Whittemore, 28, was booked Sept. 16 into Smith County Jail on seven different charges of theft of property, one charge each of burglary of a building, burglary of vehicles and criminal trespass along with a warrant out of Chambers County on a drug possession charge. He remained jailed Wednesday afternoon on $1,177,500 total in bonds.
Officials search for missing man in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Nathan Watson, 37, who was last seen Sept. 27 in Payne Springs. Watson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs. If you have any information in reference to his location please call...
East Texas community is warned of fentanyl
TEXAS, USA — East Texas sheriffs are warning the public about an increase of dangerous drugs in our area. Large amounts of fentanyl are surfacing in some counties, while other counties continue to battle the long-term methamphetamine problem. The color blue is showing up in several street drugs, and...
KLTV
Tyler Police investigating aggravated assault
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department say they responded to reports of an assault Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Upon arriving at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street, authorities say they found a woman unconscious laying in the street. She appeared to have sustained trauma to the head and […]
East Texas student detained after allegedly making ‘serious threats to several students’
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Pewitt Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) issued a statement Tuesday informing student families that they investigated reports of a serious threat against students. According to the statement, on Monday evening, administration was informed that a serious threat was made to several students. The next morning, the student was searched […]
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Fire Department repairs flag pole in preparation for prayer rally
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Tyler man found guilty of selling drugs on social media. A jury took less than 30 minutes to deliver the verdict. The plant will make pool plaster, stucco and roof tile and will employ seven people when phase one is finished in January.
KLTV
A Hallsville, TX Man Arrested for Beating His 7-Year-Old Son
Violence is never the answer, especially when you’re dealing with a stressful situation with your own family. There was an incident that took place this past weekend that sent a Hallsville, Texas man to jail after he was arrested for injuring his own 7-year-old son. Kyle Matthew Young was...
