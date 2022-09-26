Read full article on original website
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSN
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first ever Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is happening soon. Attendees will be able to get locally made beer from all over the state in one place. The event is hosted by the South Carolina Brewery Guild and will be a great opportunity...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Polka bands, beers, brats and more in Blythewood for Oktoberfest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Polka bands, brats, beers and yodeling. It must be time for the 4th annual Blythewood Oktoberfest. Phil Frye is the executive director of the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce. And Jasmin Fonce is the committee chair of Oktoberfest and a native of Munich, Germany. They joined Soda City Live to invite viewers to the upcoming festival – which may have to be postponed or cancelled due to the pending path of Hurricane Ian.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Historic Columbia, Peak Drift Brewery hosts ‘Behind the Scenes Tour’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A brand new brewery is under construction in the heart of the North Main District, in partnership with Historic Columbia!. You’ll have an opportunity to tour the facility early with their upcoming Behind The Scenes Tour. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article?...
WIS-TV
Eudora Wildlife Safari Park Presents Fall Festival Throughout October!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Eudora Farms and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Eudora Farms, visit https://eudorafarms.net/. Eudora Wildlife Safari Park, home to around 400 exotic animals, is located in Salley, South Carolina. (Just...
coladaily.com
Five Halloween haunts around the Midlands
The spookiest time of the year is right around the corner, which means it is time to start making Halloween plans. Those who like a good scare can part in some frightening events around the Midlands. The haunted farm at Terror Falls is sure to create quite a scare this...
kool1027.com
Cathedral of Praise Ministries Show Host Passes Away
Pastor Thomas Bell of Cathedral of Praise Ministries in Camden has been broadcasting on our airwaves for several decades. Pastor Bell passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday September 27th. We send our prayers and condolences to his church, family, and friends as we also mourn the loss of a member of our radio family.
columbiabusinessreport.com
New restaurant opens inside Elgin's Random Tap
A new restaurant, BirdsNest Grille, has opened inside Random Tap in Elgin. The new eatery, which opened in early September, is run by Chapin residents Donald and Chatara Taylor, who bring years of experience in the restaurant industry to the new venture inside the popular taproom, which features a wide variety of craft beers.
thenewirmonews.com
BBQ for Sharing God’s Love Oct. 18
A BBQ will be held as a fundraiser for Sharing God’s Love at the Irmo/Lake Murray office of Coldwell Banker on Tuesday, Oct. 18. There will be pulled pork barbecue plates that can be purchased to eat on site or as a drive-thru. Preorderd whole pork buts are available also. The event begins at 11:30 until 1:30. Coldwell Banker is located at 7474 Woodrow Street in Irmo.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Braelyn Aubrey Foundation hosts 5k race in daughter’s honor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family is using their daughter’s legacy to advocate for, and to help, other families with children living with disabilities and special needs. This year the Braelyn Aubrey Foundation is gearing up for the return of their annual 5k race taking place in Lexington. The...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Mercy!
Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mercy! She is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline. This sweet lab-pittie mix is 8-years-old and was owner surrendered to the shelter at no fault of her own. Mercy is the perfect pooch for someone looking for a best furry friend to cuddle with, vent to, take for car rides, and give lots of love.
coladaily.com
Music lineup announced for JerryFest
Grateful Dead followers known as 'Deadheads' will soon flood Five Points to honor and celebrate what would have been Jerry Garcia's 80th birthday during JerryFest. The free outdoor concert is an annual favorite, is set to take place Sunday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., and features music from Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. The last time the Grateful Dead performed in Columbia was on Halloween 1985 at the Carolina Coliseum, and JerryFest aims to recreate that atmosphere in Five Points.
coladaily.com
UPDATE: Blythewood's Oktoberfest rescheduled
The Blythewood Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday afternoon that the annual Oktoberfest set to happen this Friday and Saturday has been rescheduled due to the impending inclement weather conditions anticipated to impact the area resulting from Hurricane Ian. In a written statement, more details were shared about the new upcoming...
thenewirmonews.com
Winery celebrates fall with Harvest Festival
Newberry’s Enoree River Winery announces ticket sales for their annual Harvest Festival Saturday, October 8, 2022. With the cooler weather comes fall fun, and plenty of it is taking place at Enoree River Winery!Join Richard and Laura LaBarre, owners, and winemakers, along with the winery staff for the 9th Annual Harvest Festival. Gates open at 10:30 am on Saturday October 8th for a full day of wine sampling, crafts, live music, food, and wine.
The Post and Courier
New Columbia residential project constructing model apartment in Five Points
COLUMBIA — A new residential complex being built in Columbia is opening a leasing office in Five Points that will include a full model of an apartment. Sawyer on Lincoln, a new housing complex being built near the University of South Carolina campus, is opening an office in the 900 block of Harden Street with a model apartment under construction.
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library Main hosting job hiring event on Sept. 29
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free recruiting event for job seekers at 1431 Assembly Street on Sept. 29 from 10 am- 2 pm. Recruiting Solutions is looking to hire employees in the manufacturing, office professional, and information technology fields. The company will be conducting on-the-spot...
WJCL
Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
sc.edu
Columbia’s historic Black churches fight for survival during nationwide membership decline
Members of Zion Baptist Church attend a Wednesday Bible study. (Photos by Shakeem Jones) During a recent Wednesday night Bible study at Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. M. Andrew Davis challenged the 50 people in attendance. He said a year from now he wants attendance doubled. Zion Baptist, along with...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Dedication to schools, students, and safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce’s school resource officer program has won SRO Program of the Year in South Carolina. What are the officers doing to show dedication to the schools, the students, and safety?. Lt. Danielle McCord recently was presented the Order of the Palmetto from...
WIS-TV
SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
