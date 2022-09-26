Grateful Dead followers known as 'Deadheads' will soon flood Five Points to honor and celebrate what would have been Jerry Garcia's 80th birthday during JerryFest. The free outdoor concert is an annual favorite, is set to take place Sunday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., and features music from Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. The last time the Grateful Dead performed in Columbia was on Halloween 1985 at the Carolina Coliseum, and JerryFest aims to recreate that atmosphere in Five Points.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO