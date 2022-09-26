ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Plans for Recreational River Use

Broome County’s Department of Planning is working on updating the Intermunicipal Waterfront Public Access Plan that was put together in 2011 and includes the development of a Blueway Plan. The idea is to improve public access and awareness of the rivers that run through Broome County, mapping and assessing...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
theithacan.org

Terrace 10 is housing IC employees and visitors for Fall 2022

Because of staffing shortages at Ithaca College and high housing prices in Ithaca, the college’s Terrace 10 residence hall is being used to house college employees and as a hotel on heavily populated weekends in Fall 2022. Jeff Golden, senior director of Auxiliary Services, said Terrace 10 was scheduled...
ITHACA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

What to know about Mayor Kraham’s student housing proposal

Over the past couple of months, a proposed zoning law by Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, targeting student housing, has been making its way through city’s legislative channels. If the law is passed, these are the zoning changes that will come into effect:. – R1 and R3 zones will be...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: Porchfest 2022

ITHACA, N.Y.—Fall Creek’s annual front yard music celebration took place Sunday, as Porchfest returned after a two-year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of performers and even more attendees crowded the streets, fending off the occasional rains. All photos by Casey Martin for The Ithaca Voice.
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
NewsChannel 36

Mobile Mural Ribbon Cutting in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY)--Instead of getting upset that a mural once thought by many to be a staple of Horseheads was painted over, a group of local moms and businesses came together to help create a new one. Unveiled this past Saturday at Hanover Square, Mayor Robert Maloney helped cut the ribbon for the village’s very first moving mural.
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 1408 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Randall Kunkle and Paula Hirjak to Bernardo and Debra Turbides for $285,000. On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 72 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Kayla Pond for $18,000. On Sept. 15,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Freeville Fiber Festival back to spread wool and cheer

This is a Community Announcement from the Freeville Fiber Festival. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Freeville Fiber Festival. Sunday September 25, 2022. 12 – 4pm. At the Freeville Farmers Market. 43 Main St, Freeville,...
FREEVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

City receives policy proposals for Airbnb legislation

ITHACA, N.Y.—Discussions on the topic of short-term rentals (STRs) have slowed down since the spring when the Town of Ithaca’s new legislation went into effect, limiting the number of unhosted nights allowed through Airbnb, VRBO or other similar service platforms. Josephine Ennis, a master in regional planning student...
ITHACA, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Anxiety and Depression Workshop in the Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- For people who suffer from anxiety and depression, Carla Cain has ways to help. She has a workshop for people to help themselves and overcome their struggles with mental health. These workshops take place all around the Southern Tier. Cain, a retired, professional counselor, has...
GILLETT, PA
Syracuse.com

Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight

A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
ITHACA, NY
wskg.org

Governor Hochul visits Ithaca Porchfest alongside Democratic candidates

Gov. Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Tompkins County Sunday where she toured the city’s Porchfest festivities. Flanked by Assemblymember Anna Kelles (D-123), congressional candidate Josh Riley, and state Senate candidate Lea Webb, all Democrats, Hochul spoke with some organizers of the event and listened to some performers in Ithaca’s Fall Creek neighborhood.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Legislature to host virtual public forum on 2023 budget

(Ithaca, N.Y. September 21, 2022) — The Tompkins County Legislature is inviting the community to participate in a forum on the 2023 recommended county budget. The forum will begin at 7pm on Tuesday, September 27 and will include a brief overview on the recommended budget and an opportunity for Tompkins County residents to provide input and ask questions of Legislators and county staff.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: Night Bazaar

The last Night Bazaar of the season took place Sept. 15, complete with vendors and music at the Ithaca Farmers Market. All photos taken by Casey Martin for The Ithaca Voice. Zoë Freer-Hessler is a general assignment reporter for the Ithaca Voice. She has covered a wide range of topics since joining the news organization in November 2021. She can be reached at zhessler@ithacavoice.com... More by Zoë Freer-Hessler.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

