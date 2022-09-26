HBCU Tennessee State University’s Freshman Class Features More Black Students Than The Entire Minority Population Of Some Universities

Read full article on original website
Nashville Scene
The National College Housing Crisis Looks a Little Different at TSU
Chandler Holt wasn’t expecting to live in a Best Western the first semester of her sophomore year at Tennessee State University. But two-and-a-half years into these “unprecedented times” of ours, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that things still aren’t back to normal. Holt, who...
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Nashville, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Nashville. The John Overton High School soccer team will have a game with Hunters Lane High School on September 27, 2022, 14:00:00. The Hume-Fogg Magnet High School soccer team will have a game with Hillwood High School on September 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
Meharry Medical College provides free dental procedures
On Saturday hundreds of Nashvillians made their way to Meharry Medical College to get dental work done for free.
atozsports.com
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
Former FSU quarterback leads Middle Tennessee State to epic upset over Miami
The FSU Hall of Famer and now college football coach beat the Hurricanes once again.
smokeybarn.com
What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
healthleadersmedia.com
New Divisional CFO Will Take Over at Vanderbilt University Hospital in October
Chris Wilde currently serves as executive vice president and enterprise chief financial officer for Atrium Navicent Health. — Vanderbilt University Hospital—a Nashville-based medical provider with over $4 billion in total revenue—has appointed Chris Wilde, executive vice president, and enterprise chief financial officer for Atrium Navicent Health, as its new Divisional CFO. Wilde will step into the role on October 31, 2022.
WSMV
Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville before Tampa airport closes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian evacuees made their way into Nashville Tuesday before the Tampa airport closed down because of the impending storm. Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the hurricane rapidly intensified, threatening to make a direct hit somewhere on the west coast of Florida.
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
Tennessee Tribune
National Museum of African American Music Opens New Exhibit to Honor Rap Legend Lil Wayne on His 40th Birthday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The National Museum of African American Music. (NMAAM) announces a new exhibit with Grammy award-winning rapper, songwriter, and. executive, Lil Wayne. NMAAM will host an event for local college students to view the artifacts first and engage in a celebration and lecture discussion presented by Vanderbilt professors for the artist. The exhibit includes personally donated artifacts from Lil Wayne and will honor his upcoming 40th birthday on September 27, 2022.
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
'Dreams come true:' Titans player surprises middle school with $4,000
Students and staff at John Early Middle School haven't had enough equipment or the right gear, but thanks to one Titans player, they'll be well suited for their next game.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
