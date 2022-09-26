ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign

Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives

The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever

Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts

The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Aaron Judge ties AL record, Roger Maris with 61st home run (Video)

Aaron Judge finally hit the long-awaited 61st home run to tie the American League record set by another Yankees legend, Roger Maris. Yankees fans might’ve been beginning to wonder if Aaron Judge had forgotten how to hit home runs. Entering Wednesday night’s game against the Blue Jays, Judge hadn’t...
BRONX, NY
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Are the Milwaukee Bucks be a realistic trade destination for Jae Crowder?

Reports came flying out this weekend after Jae Crowder tweeted (and then deleted) that he would not be attending Phoenix Suns training camp and the rumor mill has begun to churn with the Milwaukee Bucks being listed as a team that should be interested in the veteran forward. Shams Charania has since reported that the Suns will work to find a trade partner for Jae Crowder with a few teams reportedly having shown interest. Rumors are already being floated suggesting the Milwaukee Bucks should call their 2021 NBA Finals opponent and see if they could snag Crowder from Phoenix.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Eric Hosmer targeting Monday return from injured list

Like Trevor Story, Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer could return before the end of the season. Hosmer, who has been on the injured list since August 21 with low back inflammation, took live batting practice against Kutter Crawford at Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon. When speaking with reporters (including...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

All signs point to the Cubs and Willson Contreras parting ways

Willson Contreras fans, cover your ears for this one. The Chicago Cubs already survived one wave of rumors regarding the team captain and catcher this year, but as the offseason nears, things are going to ramp up as he weighs a qualifying offer. To that end, we’ve heard both reporters connected to the team and Contreras himself comment on his impending free agency and it all seems to point to the fan-favorite leaving the North side this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to 103-year-old Sister Jean’s opening pitch

There aren’t many people still alive with memories of two Chicago Cubs National League championships, but the Cubs found one of them to throw out their opening pitch during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, inviting 103-year-old Sister Jean from nearby Loyola-Chicago to toss the game’s ceremonial first pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
