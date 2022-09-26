Read full article on original website
This wrinkle-resistant bamboo sheet set has over 120,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — get it while it’s on sale
Fed-up bride-to-be demands mom pay for the entire wedding: ‘[It] isn’t about her’
A woman is fed up with her mother insisting she has a big traditional wedding. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. She and her husband want a smaller wedding, but her mom insists that she will regret it. Her mom won’t drop the issue, so she told her mother to pay for the wedding or let go of the unreasonable demand.
Woman ‘demands’ teen sister hands over half the profits after selling their mom’s furniture: ‘No way’
A woman feels like her older sister is trying to swindle her. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. She is 19, and her half-sister is 36. They didn’t grow up together and never lived in the same house. When their mother died, they split the remaining assets equally. The only thing left was the apartment. They agreed that the Reddit poster would live there and owned everything in it. It only made sense since her older sister never resided there.
These $70 JBL headphones are over 50% off before Amazon’s huge October Prime Day event
Athleta’s massive Warehouse Sale is here, and you can get up to 70% off
This flattering fall sweater is on sale for just $31 at J.Crew this weekend: ‘Perfect all around’
9 stylish and flattering fall jackets under $100 for every occasion
Love fresh flowers? TikTok is obsessed with these silk tulips that look like the real thing
The 30 best early fall Prime Day tech deals you need to snag before the big event — up to 80% off
People Are Sharing Warning Signs That Your Job Is About To Lay People Off, And It's Scary But Good To Know
"During the training for this system, one co-worker said, 'I think this is taking our jobs.' A month later, it did."
Woman ‘gets away with’ avoiding baggage fees by wearing chicken costume
A woman life-hacked her way out of some overweight baggage in the most creative way. Taylor Watson documented the incident on her phone at the airport and uploaded it to TikTok. While she was in line, she noticed a woman had overweight luggage. The woman began to take things out of her suitcase, but each thing she removed was wilder than the next.
Groom gets cold feet, but ‘jilted bride’ has wedding party anyway: ‘Many laughs and a lot of tears’
A jilted bride didn’t stop celebrating on her wedding day — with the help of her family and friends. TikToker Kayley Stead is a 27-year-old from Wales. Stead went viral when she revealed that her groom got cold feet on the wedding day. Instead of canceling the event, she held a glamorous party with her family and friends. It wasn’t the day she had envisioned, but it was still a day full of love nonetheless.
Drew Barrymore is launching a new 5-in-1 expandable electric skillet at Walmart
Purchase personal items with privacy using free CVS pickup in store option
Target has an awesome deal on shoes right now: Buy one, get one 50% off
Nordstrom secretly has so much Le Creuset cookware on sale right now it’s wild — prices are as low as $14
Toddler is riding in style after dad gives her a mini Range Rover
This toddler is riding in style after her dad bought her a mini version of her mom’s new Range Rover. Most people don’t get their first car until they’re adults, let alone a luxury SUV. However, Audrina Lancona received her first car at the ripe age of 11 months when her father, TikToker Tanner Lancona (@thelanconafamily), bought her a mini toy Range Rover to match with the one he bought for his financée, Caitlyn Nelson.
Woman makes grandad’s dream trip come true on his 83rd birthday: ‘Literally in tears’
A TikToker surprised her grandad with the trip of a lifetime. Aine Kennedy is an Ireland-based beauty blogger and the founder of the hair product line The Smooth Company. Her grandfather, affectionately nicknamed “Grandad Billy,” is the face of her company and often appears in content with Kennedy. Needless to say, the two are pretty close.
