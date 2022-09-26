A woman feels like her older sister is trying to swindle her. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. She is 19, and her half-sister is 36. They didn’t grow up together and never lived in the same house. When their mother died, they split the remaining assets equally. The only thing left was the apartment. They agreed that the Reddit poster would live there and owned everything in it. It only made sense since her older sister never resided there.

