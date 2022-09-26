ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

John Cena Sets Guinness World Record By Granting Most Wishes Through Make-A-Wish Foundation

By Scripps National Desk
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcLbk_0iB4RozE00

John Cena has set a Guinness World Record for an extraordinary reason.

The actor and WWE superstar now holds the world record for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation by fulfilling 650 wishes, Guinness World Record announced last week.

The foundation says it fulfills the wishes of children between the ages of 2-18 diagnosed with a critical illness.

According to Guinness, Cena is the most requested celebrity for the Make-A-Wish program.

Guinness reported that no one else had granted more than 200 wishes in the 42-year history of the nonprofit.

By Sarah Rogers, Scripps National.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Simplemost

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy