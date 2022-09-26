Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep
Target and Altria look well positioned to continue rewarding investors.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Underrated Dividend Stocks That Are Aristocrats in the Making
Their yields aren't high, but these companies have been aggressively raising their dividend payments in recent years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Down Over 50%, Is FedEx Stock a Buy?
FedEx stock plummeted to a 52-week low after its disconcerting business update.
Noted Analyst Warns of a Possible 50% Drop in Tesla Stock Price
Itay Michaeli, of Citi, is one of the most notable Equity Research Analysts in the auto industry and has made something of career as a Tesla skeptic. True to form, he foresees rough waters ahead for the electric vehicle automaker with the continued strong headwinds posed by the current global recession and rising interest rates.
Trump SPAC Moves to UPS Store
The blank-check company trying to take former President Trump's media company public has just changed its address to a UPS store in Miami.
Just Eat Takeaway shares leap 10% on forecast of underlying profit
AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY.AS), Europe's largest online food ordering and delivery company, said on Tuesday it expected to make an underlying profit in the second half of 2022, sooner than previously forecast.
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys.
These supercharged growth stocks can survive the market turmoil and lead the way to recovery.
Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?
The ongoing stock market sell-off presents buying opportunities.
ValueWalk
Inpixon Merging With Kins Technology SPAC In $69 Million Deal
Indoor intelligence platform provider Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) on Monday said it agreed to merge with KINS Technology Group (NASDAQ:KINZ). Kind Technology, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is acquiring Inpixon’s enterprise apps business which includes its workplace experience technologies, indoor mapping, events platform augmented reality and related business solutions.
Motley Fool
1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%
The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq leads stock drop, Target’s hiring push, mortgage rates climb again
Boeing to pay $200M to settle charges over 737 MAX. Coverage for this event has ended. Boeing to pay $200M to settle SEC charges that it misled investors about the 737 MAX. The Boeing Company and former CEO Dennis Muilenburg agreed to settle a complaint by the Securities and Exchange Commission that they mislead investors about the 737 MAX.
msn.com
PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
ValueWalk
Huobi Ventures Invests in Magic Square to Transform the Future of Crypto
Singapore, Singapore, 27th September, 2022, Chainwire. Magic Square announced today that it has secured funding from Huobi Ventures for its first-of-its-kind Web3 App Store solution. By partnering with Huobi Ventures, Magic Square will be able to continue to develop its platform, accelerate the adoption of its technology, scale up user acquisition, and expand global reach.
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
These two stocks have produced eye-popping returns since Buffett bought them years ago. If you missed out, the Nasdaq's bear market provided you one more shot.
Comments / 0