Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Anthony J Lynch

Noted Analyst Warns of a Possible 50% Drop in Tesla Stock Price

Itay Michaeli, of Citi, is one of the most notable Equity Research Analysts in the auto industry and has made something of career as a Tesla skeptic. True to form, he foresees rough waters ahead for the electric vehicle automaker with the continued strong headwinds posed by the current global recession and rising interest rates.
ValueWalk

Inpixon Merging With Kins Technology SPAC In $69 Million Deal

Indoor intelligence platform provider Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) on Monday said it agreed to merge with KINS Technology Group (NASDAQ:KINZ). Kind Technology, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is acquiring Inpixon’s enterprise apps business which includes its workplace experience technologies, indoor mapping, events platform augmented reality and related business solutions.
Motley Fool

1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%

The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
msn.com

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
ValueWalk

Huobi Ventures Invests in Magic Square to Transform the Future of Crypto

Singapore, Singapore, 27th September, 2022, Chainwire. Magic Square announced today that it has secured funding from Huobi Ventures for its first-of-its-kind Web3 App Store solution. By partnering with Huobi Ventures, Magic Square will be able to continue to develop its platform, accelerate the adoption of its technology, scale up user acquisition, and expand global reach.
