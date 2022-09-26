Read full article on original website
What Happened To The Cheese Chopper After Shark Tank?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. What popular ingredient do Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Olive Garden all have in common? Cheese. The beloved food item is a staple in the American food landscape. According to CNBC, on average, Americans eat 38 pounds of cheese each year, up from just 14 pounds back in 1975.
'Cold-Hearted' Spouse Defended for Telling off Wife over Pricey Coffee
Commenters were quick to speculate that the coffee-related spat was the result of other underlying issues.
The Wild Food TikToker Gabrielle Cerberville Can't Get On Board With - Exclusive
If you don't know anything about wild foods, don't fret, because TikToker Gabrielle Cerberville has your back. Cerberville is well-versed in all things mushrooms and plants, and she forages most of her food from her own backyard. The wild food educator has amassed approximately 974K followers and 16 million likes to date for her creative and outdoorsy recipes — some of her most popular meals are her giant puffball pizza or chicken of the woods nuggets.
The Cocktail Rachael Ray's Husband Named After Their Dog
Baseball season may be winding down for the time being — apart from the usual suspects destined to meet in the Fall Classic — but Rachael Ray recently hosted a special baseball episode of the "Rachael Ray Show." The episode features recipes for cute baseball-shaped meatballs complete with bacon laces as well as "Batter Up" corn dogs, so you can tell she's really going all-in on the theme. One of the highlights of the show, however, is a cocktail with a name that seems somewhat mysterious at first. It's called the Triple B, but what is this supposed to stand for — balls, bats, and bases? Or how about the ingredients? The drink contains beer, bourbon, and ... nothing else beginning with the letter "B" (no, there's no bacon in there).
Lindsay Lohan Answered Burning Questions About Food
If you're a Lindsay Lohan fan you're probably wondering where she's been for the last 15 years. While you may often reminisce about the days of "Freaky Friday" and her epic appearance on "Mean Girls," the once buzzworthy teenage celebrity has taken a backseat in the public eye after being center stage for so many years. As it turns out, she's now an adult and has some keen opinions about food.
