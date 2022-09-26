Recent articles in the Summit Daily News showed the importance of tourism and the short-term rental industry to Summit County’s economy. One article discussed the downturn in business in the county over this past summer in comparison to the summers of 2021 and 2019. There were several reasons given for that downturn, including a wet summer, high gas prices and inflation, but this is also suggestive of the fragility of our economy. Inflation pressures put the squeeze on local businesses and tourists alike and suddenly we’re going from reading about the difficulty of finding workers to articles about staff reductions and businesses cutting hours.

