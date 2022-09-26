Read full article on original website
Louisiana native to receive the 23rd Louisiana Writer award on October 29th
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer award. According to a press release, this award is for a contemporary Louisiana author for an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life. Armand has published novels, including but not limited to Harlow, The Gorge, The Lord’s Acre, and The Pugilist’s Wife. He is also the […]
wbrz.com
Man breaks into LSU locker room, spits on officers, kicks EMTs, is tased in hospital
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Monday on several charges after he walked into an LSU locker room without authorization, threatened several people, and resisted law enforcement and first responders. According to arrest documents, the LSU Police Department was called to Tiger Stadium Monday afternoon for reports of a...
kalb.com
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
brproud.com
theadvocate.com
Music in the park, a Saturday walk and more to do in Baton Rouge this weekend
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge opens its fall edition of Sunday in the Park. The free outdoor concert featuring Baton Rouge bluesman Jonathon Long starts at 2 p.m. on the plaza at the Shaw Center for the Arts. artsbr.org. Walk it. The Old South Community Walk's starting point...
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
How much would a new bridge help I-10 traffic? Enough to be worth it, state officials say.
While projections show a new bridge across the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge would only trim traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge by 19%, state leaders said that would be enough to make a big difference for motorists who go back and forth across the span. About 126,000 cars and...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
brproud.com
Halloween events, activities for kids at state parks in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Jump into the Halloween spirit at state parks in Louisiana hosting family-friendly events and activities in October. The Louisiana Office of State Parks said events will be taking place every weekend in October starting this Saturday. Activities planned include trick-or-treating, haunted hayrides, Halloween movies, pumpkin carving and more.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's bridge problem isn't big trucks and travelers; it's local drivers, study says
A new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge would mostly benefit local motorists because they make up more than 80% of traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge today, consultants told a state panel Monday. Officials said it means the new structure, which will cost up to $3 billion,...
How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?
Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
brproud.com
Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
theadvocate.com
Batteries Plus opens stores in Broussard, Carencro
Batteries Plus has opened two locations in the Lafayette area. The stores will have grand opening events at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Broussard location, 224 St. Nazaire Road, Suite 103, and 9 a.m. Friday at the Carencro location, 3500 NE Evangeline Thruway, Suite C. Jake and Paul Zimmerman own...
Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana
I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
thefocus.news
Fredo Bang associate Seven7Hardaway dead in Baton Rouge shooting
It has been reported that Seven7Hardaway, an associate of rapper Fredo Bang, has died after being shot in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana-based rapper was said to have been shot and killed on Tuesday night (September 20, 2022) by authorities, as reported by WBRZ. The shooting took place at Sherwood Place Apartments, just off Coursey Boulevard, around 8pm.
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens to nearly Category 5 storm ahead of Florida landfall: See track
Hurricane Ian strengthened to nearly a Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday ahead of landfall in Florida later in the day as a "catastrophic" hurricane, forecasters said. 10 a.m. update: Ian's eyewall begins moving onshore. Hurricane Ian has winds of 155 mph, just 2 miles shy...
Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
