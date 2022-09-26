ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana native to receive the 23rd Louisiana Writer award on October 29th

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –David Armand will receive the 23rd annual Louisiana Writer award. According to a press release, this award is for a contemporary Louisiana author for an outstanding contribution to Louisiana’s literary and intellectual life. Armand has published novels, including but not limited to Harlow, The Gorge, The Lord’s Acre, and The Pugilist’s Wife. He is also the […]
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales restaurant hosting fundraiser for Allie Rice’s family

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Gonzales is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to help Allie Rice’s family with funeral costs. The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Walk-On’s at 14569 Airline Highway. LSU senior...
GONZALES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lutcher, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Donaldsonville, LA
City
Napoleonville, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com

Halloween events, activities for kids at state parks in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Jump into the Halloween spirit at state parks in Louisiana hosting family-friendly events and activities in October. The Louisiana Office of State Parks said events will be taking place every weekend in October starting this Saturday. Activities planned include trick-or-treating, haunted hayrides, Halloween movies, pumpkin carving and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?

Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
ARABI, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
brproud.com

Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Batteries Plus opens stores in Broussard, Carencro

Batteries Plus has opened two locations in the Lafayette area. The stores will have grand opening events at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Broussard location, 224 St. Nazaire Road, Suite 103, and 9 a.m. Friday at the Carencro location, 3500 NE Evangeline Thruway, Suite C. Jake and Paul Zimmerman own...
CARENCRO, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Top 7 Small Towns to Visit in Louisiana

I don’t know about you but I love visiting small towns, especially the ones right here in Louisiana. There is nothing like taking a little trip to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle of life. Luckily, we have some great rural small towns to visit right here in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
thefocus.news

Fredo Bang associate Seven7Hardaway dead in Baton Rouge shooting

It has been reported that Seven7Hardaway, an associate of rapper Fredo Bang, has died after being shot in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana-based rapper was said to have been shot and killed on Tuesday night (September 20, 2022) by authorities, as reported by WBRZ. The shooting took place at Sherwood Place Apartments, just off Coursey Boulevard, around 8pm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy