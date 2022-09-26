Read full article on original website
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio
Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
Roll out the barrel and brats: Seven Hills’ free Oktoberfest returns Oct. 1
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Seven Hills’ free Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) at the city hall pavilion. “These community events are the best part of the job,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “Any time I have an opportunity to interact with residents at these events, I cherish it.
wksu.org
Akron will transform its decommissioned Innerbelt into a park, for one day
Akronites will get to experience a new park this coming weekend on a portion of the decommissioned innerbelt. The event called Open Streets @ the Innerbelt will transform one unused section into a park for a day. Liz Ogbu is a spatial justice activist working with Akron on the Reconnecting...
Find a cure: Join 3News' Laura Caso in the annual Cleveland Walk to End Alzheimer's
CLEVELAND — This weekend marks the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's here in Cleveland. The event will take place on Sunday, October 2 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Entry will be at 7 a.m., with a ceremony starting at 8:45 a.m., followed by the walk at 9 a.m. 3News' Laura Caso will serve as the event emcee and will also take part in the walk.
Old Park Synagogue site offers rare development, preservation opportunity for Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The introduction of the old Park Synagogue campus to a more public sphere provides a rare opportunity for both preservation and development in the middle of an inner-ring suburb. Considered to be the city’s second-largest developable property next to the nearby Severance Town Center, Park remains...
Cleveland Hopkins $2B 20-year master plan awaits FAA green light
The announcement of non-stop air service between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Dublin, Ireland speaks to the future of travel from the airport as numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
The Power of Inspiration: Shoes and Clothes for Kids helping supply student success
CLEVELAND — In her more than 30 years of teaching, Deborah Evans has seen far too many students who simply don’t have the supplies they need. And as she told 3News Special Contributor Matt Kaulig, when students don’t have what they need, attendance rates drop. "If they...
UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby
Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
PLANetizen
Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie
Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
Education Station: CMSD school for immigrant students named in honor of beloved educator
CLEVELAND — As part of our coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to shine a light on an educator with a passion for helping immigrant children succeed in our schools. So much so, a school in Cleveland was recently named in her honor. A few weeks ago, Thomas...
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
23 Lake County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - Here are the Lake County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 584 of the nearly 752 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lake County cited were...
Checking in with Sophia after losing both parents to a SWAT raid: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Since moving into her aunt’s home, Sophia has changed. She no longer comes to school hungry after being denied dinner and breakfast. Her clothes are new and clean. But in other ways, the shift has proven worrisome -- her attitude, which has had its ups and...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Local chef and food stylist shares delicious fall recipes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — As a food stylist, Jenn Thomas has worked with some of the biggest names in culinary creations like Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray. But as a recipe developer, she is setting her own course with some delicious meals of her own. FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton...
Cleveland Approves Stimulus Checks
The Cleveland City Council is expected to approve $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding for an affordable housing project which has actually now been in the process for years.
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
