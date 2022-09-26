ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Miami

Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
VENICE, FL
NBC Miami

Watch: Category 4 Hurricane Ian Thrashes Florida's West Coast

A dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, bringing potentially “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding.”. Ian’s eyewall began thrashing southwest Florida from Fort Myers to Sanibel around noon with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of Category 5 strength.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State
NBC Miami

Track Live Radar: Tornado Watch for South Florida Wednesday From Ian

Track the severe weather in South Florida from Hurricane Ian with the First Alert Doppler 6000:. Severe weather was sweeping through South Florida including major rainfall, flooding, high winds and damage consistent with possible tornadoes from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. A tornado watch remained in effect for South...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Miami

How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms in decades, leaving residents without electricity, submerging streets and sweeping homes off their foundations. Many residents boarded up their homes and fled to shelters ahead of the storm. Here's how you can help. The American Red Cross.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Ron Desantis
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team Traveling to Help Ian Victims

Members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue team will travel to portions of the state on Thursday to help victims impacted by Tropical Storm Ian. The team's Florida Task Force One is being deployed from the county's Emergency Operations Center in Doral to portions of the state struck Wednesday by the storm that was tied for the fifth strongest of all time.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Hurricane Ian Floods Streets, Knocks Out Power in the Florida Keys

Tropical storm strength winds from Hurricane Ian battered the Florida Keys late into Tuesday evening, with gusts kicking up to 72 mph. The storm flooded residential streets and knocked out power. The wind howled for hours and palm trees took a beating. Ian frisked the Florida Keys as it inched...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Searching for Migrants After Vessel Sinks Off Stock Island

The Coast Guard initiated a search-and-rescue operation Wednesday after a vessel with migrants on board sank off the Florida Keys due to severe weather from Hurricane Ian. U.S. Border Patrol responded to a migrant landing on Stock Island, officials said. Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank,...
WEATHER
NBC Miami

Stormy Work Week in South Florida Due to Potential Impacts From Ian

As the state of Florida watches for the potential landfall of Hurricane Ian in the state, South Florida will be dodging raindrops for much of the work week. A Flood Advisory was issued through Monday evening for portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, including the cities of Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and more.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Major Crash Closes Portion of Florida's Turnpike in Broward

A reported major crash had a section of the Florida's Turnpike northbound closed in Broward County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Sheridan Street and reportedly involved a tractor-trailer hitting the bridge. No other information was immediately known. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

