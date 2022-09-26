Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Watch: Images Show Waters in Florida Receding as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Images captured in Tampa Bay ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday showed waters receding, leaving exposed parts of the bay's sandy bottom. The phenomenon is known as a “negative surge,” “blowout tide,” or “water level set-down,” as the strong winds from an approaching storm push water out. Then, once the eye of the storm passes, a storm surge usually will push all of the water back in.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Heavy Flooding After Hurricane Ian Inundates Southwest Florida
No. 1 - An extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday, bringing "catastrophic" storm surge, winds and flooding as one of the strongest recorded storms to ever hit the state. With maximum sustained winds at 150 mph, just 7 mph short of a Category 5...
NBC Miami
Watch: Category 4 Hurricane Ian Thrashes Florida's West Coast
A dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s west coast Wednesday, bringing potentially “life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding.”. Ian’s eyewall began thrashing southwest Florida from Fort Myers to Sanibel around noon with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of Category 5 strength.
NBC Miami
‘Like a Freight Train': South Florida Deals With Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast of Florida Tuesday night, the outer bands of the storm unleashed tornados, rainfall and strong winds in South Florida, and residents are now dealing with the damage and flooding. On Tuesday night, a tornado flipped over 30 small planes and hangars at North...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Track Live Radar: Tornado Watch for South Florida Wednesday From Ian
Track the severe weather in South Florida from Hurricane Ian with the First Alert Doppler 6000:. Severe weather was sweeping through South Florida including major rainfall, flooding, high winds and damage consistent with possible tornadoes from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. A tornado watch remained in effect for South...
NBC Miami
Thousands Without Power in Miami-Dade, Broward During Impact of Ian: FPL
Though not in the direct path of a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian, parts of South Florida were still dealing with power outages Wednesday. Florida Power & Light reported 18,870 customers in Miami-Dade without power and 8,780 customers without power in Broward as of 12 p.m. Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian...
NBC Miami
How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms in decades, leaving residents without electricity, submerging streets and sweeping homes off their foundations. Many residents boarded up their homes and fled to shelters ahead of the storm. Here's how you can help. The American Red Cross.
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
White House, FEMA Urge Floridians to Listen to Local Officials, Evacuate If Asked as Hurricane Ian Approaches
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell urged Floridians not to underestimate Hurricane Ian and listen to local officials. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a Category 3 storm this morning, which means it has the potential to bring winds up to 125 miles per hour. FEMA's biggest concern is storm...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team Traveling to Help Ian Victims
Members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue team will travel to portions of the state on Thursday to help victims impacted by Tropical Storm Ian. The team's Florida Task Force One is being deployed from the county's Emergency Operations Center in Doral to portions of the state struck Wednesday by the storm that was tied for the fifth strongest of all time.
NBC Miami
Hurricane Ian Floods Streets, Knocks Out Power in the Florida Keys
Tropical storm strength winds from Hurricane Ian battered the Florida Keys late into Tuesday evening, with gusts kicking up to 72 mph. The storm flooded residential streets and knocked out power. The wind howled for hours and palm trees took a beating. Ian frisked the Florida Keys as it inched...
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Searching for Migrants After Vessel Sinks Off Stock Island
The Coast Guard initiated a search-and-rescue operation Wednesday after a vessel with migrants on board sank off the Florida Keys due to severe weather from Hurricane Ian. U.S. Border Patrol responded to a migrant landing on Stock Island, officials said. Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Stormy Work Week in South Florida Due to Potential Impacts From Ian
As the state of Florida watches for the potential landfall of Hurricane Ian in the state, South Florida will be dodging raindrops for much of the work week. A Flood Advisory was issued through Monday evening for portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, including the cities of Miami, Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood and more.
NBC Miami
Major Crash Closes Portion of Florida's Turnpike in Broward
A reported major crash had a section of the Florida's Turnpike northbound closed in Broward County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Sheridan Street and reportedly involved a tractor-trailer hitting the bridge. No other information was immediately known. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Broward Video Voyeurism After Similar Arrest in Miami-Dade
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now behind bars for similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Ciano Brown, who turned 31 on Monday, was arrested Sunday on one count of video voyeurism. He is...
Comments / 0