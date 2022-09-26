ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

Development may bring changes to Stonebrooke Golf Club in 2023

By Christine Schuster
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psNtf_0iB4R2tj00
Christine Schuster

Stonebrooke Golf Club at 2693 County Road 79. Courtesy of Stonebrooke Golf Club.

Stonebrooke Golf Club near Shakopee could undergo changes in 2023 with new lots recently created for housing development on the property.

The Scott County Board of Commissioners last week approved plans for the Waters Edge Estates development, which creates four buildable lots on approximately 44 acres of land owned by the golf course.

According to Stonebrooke's Business Manager Gary Laurent, the new lots impact four holes on the nine-hole executive course.

In an email to Bring Me The News, Laurent said there's two feasible options to maintain the executive course amid the new development.

"One, we can take the land remaining outside of the four new lots and reconfigure it into 9 holes, utilizing of the existing holes and creating some new ones," he wrote, adding the course would close for approximately one year during the reconfiguration.

"As another option, we could just simply re-number the remaining 5 holes and allow people to play it twice," Laurent. "We would not have to close down or incur the expense of re-construction. We are learning toward this section option."

The development is not expected to have any impact on the 18-hole course or the practice facility.

"The changes may, or may not, impact all or part of the 2023 season," Laurent wrote. "We will run the course as we have until we need to make the change based on lot sales."

Stonebrooke, a public course, opened in 1989.

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Star-Observer

Hockey Association skating on thin ice

Representatives from New Richmond’s Youth Hockey Association appeared before City Council member’s at their monthly work session Monday night, Sept. 26, and described a challenging future for their organization both financially and facility wise. “Our goal here tonight and going forward is to let you know that we...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Bring Me The News

Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Local pallet supplier enters Minnesota market

A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids is expanding its out-of-state operations through a new acquisition. Kamps Inc. now has acquired Northland Pallet, a provider of pallet recycling and pallet manufacturing solutions based out of Hugo, Minnesota. Northland Pallet also has a wooden pellet operation, nationally distributing the product created from compressed wood waste.
HUGO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scott County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Shakopee, MN
Government
Shakopee, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
County
Scott County, MN
City
Shakopee, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota

If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove High School Inducts New Class Into Hall of Fame

Maple Grove High School welcomed eight new members into the school’s athletic and activities Hall of Fame Friday. This year’s class, honored at halftime of the Crimson homecoming football game, honored and inducted the following people:. Ethan Magstadt (Class of 2008) Football and Basketball Athlete, Second Team All-State...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Housing Development#Stonebrooke Golf Club#The Waters Edge Estates
MIX 108

Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M

Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
HUTCHINSON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
New Prague Times

Evelyn I. “Evie” Goldsmith, 85

Evelyn I. “Evie” Goldsmith, age 85, of New Prague, formerly of Mora, died on Saturday, September 24th at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. She was born November 6, 1936 in Gilman, Minnesota to Benjamin Krawiecki and Elizabeth Meyer. She attended Mora Public Schools and the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul before finishing her education degree at St. Cloud State College. Evie was united in marriage to Thomas E. Goldsmith on November 27, 1958 in Mora. She was an elementary school teacher for 30 years, most of that in Milaca School District. Upon Tom’s retirement in 1997 from “Tom’s Woodshed” custom cabinet shop in Mora, she and Tom moved to New Prague to be closer to family.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Walgreens Plans Brooklyn Park Facility to Speed Up Prescription Delivery

Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy chain in the country, is planning a 52,000-square-foot facility in Brooklyn Park that officials say would significantly speed up delivery of customer prescriptions. The facility, which would use state-of-the-art robotics technology, would be located at 10695 Winnetka Avenue, just east of Highway 169. The project...
CBS Minnesota

Eden Prairie-based cryptocurrency company files for bankruptcy

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- An Eden Prairie-based cryptocurrency mining company, Compute North, has filed for bankruptcy.The news comes as the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency industry faces collapsing prices and lenders halting operations.RELATED: Lawmakers propose rules to regulate battered cryptocurrenciesIn a statement, the company said the voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings were initiated last week in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The filing shows that Compute North owes as much as $500 million to at least 200 creditors. According to the company, the move provides the company "the opportunity to stabilize its business and implement a comprehensive restructuring process that will enable us to continue servicing our customers and partners and make the necessary investments to achieve our strategic objectives."Compute North's website says the company provides "scalable, cost-effective digital infrastructure solutions for highly specialized computing needs. Driven by trusted leaders with deep experience in data centers, technology, and energy; the company is redefining how services are delivered for blockchain, cryptocurrency, and other distributed computing applications."The business has facilities in Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Indoor Gun Range Proposed for Brooklyn Park Site

Cincinnati-based Range USA, described as “America’s fastest-growing indoor gun range,” plans to build a commercial indoor recreation facility and retail store in Brooklyn Park. The facility would be located at the southeast corner of Highways 610 and 169. The site is currently vacant. On Monday, the Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Closures on I-494 near Mendota Heights

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Eastbound Interstate 494 near Mendota Heights will be closed as crews paint the Highway 55 bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Beginning at 9 p.m. on Sept. 30, the roadway between Highway 5 and Interstate 35E will come to a full closure as...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
knsiradio.com

Home Prices See Historic Deceleration In Gains

(KNSI) – The release of Tuesday’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices July figures marked what is being coined as a “historic deceleration” in housing price appreciation. Managing Director Craig Lazzara explains what that means. “In the 12 months ended July, the national average was up 15.8%. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Twins excited for 'cleaner' refresh of uniforms, more

MINNEAPOLIS -- This week will mark the last time Twins fans will be able to take in baseball games at Target Field in 2022, and by the time they return next April, things will look different -- both around the ballpark and on the field. This fall and winter, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy