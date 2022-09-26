Read full article on original website
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3
In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
fox32chicago.com
Chipotle to open first restaurant with drive-thru lane in suburban Chicago
STREAMWOOD, Ill. - Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first "Chipotlane" in Chicago's northwest suburbs. The drive-thru lane will open at the location in Streamwood near Sutton Road and Irving Park Road. The Chipotlane allows customers to place an order on the mobile app and pick up their food without...
Chicago auto repair shops on Northwest Side targeted by car thieves, CPD warns
Chicago police are warning auto repair businesses on the Northwest Side that thieves are targeting vehicles in their shops.
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Customer pepper sprays McDonald’s employee
A McDonald’s employee was hospitalized after a customer pepper sprayed her in the face at 11:16 p.m., Sept. 20. The employee was working the drive thru at the McDonalds, 111 Madison St., when a female customer reportedly became upset and discharged the pepper spray at the employee. The victim was transported to Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Jackknifed Dump Truck Closes 4 Lanes on Inbound Dan Ryan Expressway, Delays Expected
Delays are expected and Chicago Fire hazmat crews are on the scene after a dump truck heading inbound on the Dan Ryan Expressway jackknifed and spilled fuel on the road, officials said. According to authorities, the accident occurred just before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday between Roosevelt Road and Taylor Street. All...
Forest Park Review
Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving
Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
Chicago police: Couple robbed at gunpoint while walking in Lincoln Park
A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint while walking in Lincoln Park Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Loyola Phoenix
Growing Tent City in Touhy Park Sparks Confusion and Closure of the Park
A homeless tent city in Touhy Park has grown in size in recent months leading to the closure of the Touhy Park fieldhouse and the relocation of all park activities to the nearby Pottawattomie Park, according to Jill Liska, president of the Touhy Park Advisory Council. A lack of communication...
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot near Uptown alderman’s office on Monday evening
A man was shot Monday evening just a couple of doors away from Uptown Ald. James Cappleman’s ward office, according to Chicago police. The victim, 25, did not cooperate with the police. Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 4500 block of North Broadway around 5:39 p.m....
blockclubchicago.org
Auburn Gresham’s Jamaican Jerk Villa Moves Into Larger Location On 79th Street, With Restaurant And Bar Opening Next Spring
AUBURN GRESHAM — Owners of a decades-old South Side staple are expanding their business early next year, giving neighbors another spot to enjoy their cuisine. For more than 20 years, Jamaica Jerk Villa owner Peter McKnight and his mother served jerk chicken combos from their location at 737 W. 79th St.
Man Charged After Attempted Kidnapping in West Loop, Attacking Two Other Women
A man has been charged with trying to kidnap a woman in the West Loop and attacking two other women in the South Loop Sunday morning — two days after he was charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Quavon Ewing, 32, walked up to a woman...
Arsonist Caught on Video Torching Three Cars in East Garfield Park
An arson that destroyed three parked cars behind two East Garfield Park apartment buildings earlier this month was caught on home surveillance video, with the buildings' owner offering a reward to catch the suspect. "It could have seriously hurt people," said building owner Alex Roman, who also lives in one...
Central Illinois Proud
The Wrigleys, McCormicks and Fields have called this building home — its penthouse is for sale
CHICAGO — Surnames grace some of Chicago’s most iconic locations such as Wrigley Field, McCormick Place and the Field Museum. The history-making families behind those names have all lived in the same residential building, and its most prestigious unit is up for sale. The 8,000 square foot penthouse...
Man Killed in Douglas Drive-By Shooting
A man was fatally shot while driving in Douglas Tuesday night, police said. The 30-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was driving eastbound around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police. The man...
cwbchicago.com
2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer
Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
Cook County unveils first new flag since 1961 at Daley Plaza
Cook County officials raised a new flag for the first time on Saturday outside the county building in Daley Plaza. Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the winning submission was designed by a Glenbrook South High School senior.
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
