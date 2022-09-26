ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3

In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Customer pepper sprays McDonald’s employee

A McDonald’s employee was hospitalized after a customer pepper sprayed her in the face at 11:16 p.m., Sept. 20. The employee was working the drive thru at the McDonalds, 111 Madison St., when a female customer reportedly became upset and discharged the pepper spray at the employee. The victim was transported to Rush Oak Park Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Two drivers in rowdy funeral procession charged with reckless driving

Two Chicago women taking part in a funeral procession were cited for negligent driving after they blocked traffic near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Des Plaines Avenue. The incident took place Sept. 24 at around 1:20 p.m. Forest Park police were alerted that a rowdy funeral procession was heading...
FOREST PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot near Uptown alderman’s office on Monday evening

A man was shot Monday evening just a couple of doors away from Uptown Ald. James Cappleman’s ward office, according to Chicago police. The victim, 25, did not cooperate with the police. Police responded to calls of shots fired in the 4500 block of North Broadway around 5:39 p.m....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Killed in Douglas Drive-By Shooting

A man was fatally shot while driving in Douglas Tuesday night, police said. The 30-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was driving eastbound around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 men go to prison for brutal River North attack that went viral last summer

Two Chicago men have been sentenced to prison for brutally beating and robbing two men in the middle of State Street last year. CWBChicago published city of Chicago surveillance footage of the attack one day after it happened early on August 28, 2021. The video went viral, drawing widespread attention to River North’s growing crime problem.
CHICAGO, IL
tinybeans.com

It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago

Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

