As Florida braces for a large and destructive hurricane, Mississippi is ready to send help if needed. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has been in discussions about providing assistance although nothing has been decided at this point. Hurricane Ian is forecast to hit the southwest Florida coast today as a Category 4 storm– before heading across the state, emerging in the Atlantic as a tropical storm, then turning to the northwest, making another landfall near the Georgia-South Carolina line, then tracking through South Carolina, western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. The only impact in Mississippi will be breezy winds created by a pressure gradient between Ian and an area of high pressure in Arkansas.

