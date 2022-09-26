Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendPhoenix, AZ
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Related
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
AZFamily
Tiny tortoise rescued by Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a tiny tortoise from being run over in Phoenix. Crews were returning to the station after a structure fire when one of the firefighters yelled “Stop!” They had seen a small tortoise trying to cross the road in front of the fire truck, heading toward a busy street. The crews jumped into action to scoop up the tortoise and started knocking on doors. Eventually, the crews were able to return the tortoise to its owner.
Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was reunited with his service dog two weeks after she was taken and noticed the white bull terrier looked different. “The spots, I was kind of floored when we got her back and I saw that,” Anthony Graziani, the dog’s owner, told AZ Family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Valley boys help out a homeless veteran
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
'It's been a really challenging summer': Maricopa County's struggling to house surrendered pets
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's animal shelters have had more animals in their care than they have space to accommodate them in recent weeks. At the start of September, 50 temporary kennels had to be used to hold the pets in the shelter. One factor shelter staff say is contributing...
12news.com
Rescue crew shares what it took to save a family of 6 stuck on the roof of an SUV during a flash flood
MARICOPA, Ariz. — A family of six was in their SUV in Maricopa last week when monsoon rain was pummeling the area. They thought they could make it across a flooded road near Warren Road and Val Vista but ended up trapped on the roof desperate for help. Within...
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12news.com
Emergency crews describe harrowing rescue of family of 6 from Arizona floodwaters
Two parents and their four children were seen on top of their submerged SUV in Maricopa during a monsoon storm last week. Crews described the rescue effort.
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
PCSO: Woman, 6-year-old found dead in San Tan Valley home
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman and child were found dead Monday afternoon in a San Tan Valley home, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office had been dispatched to respond to a report of a "suicidal subject" at a residence near Castlegate Boulevard and Simonton Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location
David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will be in Glendale and will open in early October!
KTAR.com
Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities
PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
fox10phoenix.com
Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
AZFamily
New French restaurant opens in Phoenix - St. Urban
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A taste of France is now in your backyard, thanks to restaurant St. Urbans that just opened here in Phoenix!. Offering tasty, delightful drinks and small bites in the city, St. Urbans just opened near 7th Street and Missouri Avenue. Arizona’s Family reporter Colton Shone dropped by to see what was on the menu for today! Owner Christopher Collins says this is the 8th concept with Common Ground Culinary, this time bringing the focus to delightful drinks!
AZFamily
Daughters remember father killed when SUV rolled off Phoenix freeway ramp
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers identified 55-year-old Major Raines as the man killed in a car crash Saturday morning when a car rolled off of I-10 onto the I-17 ramp. On Tuesday night, Raines’ daughters are speaking about what happened to their father.
12news.com
Police investigating after man stabbed to death in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in west Phoenix Monday evening. Police said around 9 p.m., officers were called to the area of 27th and Missouri avenues about a report of an injured person.
Comments / 0