AZFamily

Tiny tortoise rescued by Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Fire Station 12 crews rescued a tiny tortoise from being run over in Phoenix. Crews were returning to the station after a structure fire when one of the firefighters yelled “Stop!” They had seen a small tortoise trying to cross the road in front of the fire truck, heading toward a busy street. The crews jumped into action to scoop up the tortoise and started knocking on doors. Eventually, the crews were able to return the tortoise to its owner.
12 News

Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Service dog returned after being taken and disguised, owner says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5/Gray News) – A man in Arizona was reunited with his service dog two weeks after she was taken and noticed the white bull terrier looked different. “The spots, I was kind of floored when we got her back and I saw that,” Anthony Graziani, the dog’s owner, told AZ Family.
AZFamily

Valley boys help out a homeless veteran

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
AZFamily

Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
12 News

PCSO: Woman, 6-year-old found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A woman and child were found dead Monday afternoon in a San Tan Valley home, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office had been dispatched to respond to a report of a "suicidal subject" at a residence near Castlegate Boulevard and Simonton Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy.
KTAR.com

Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
fox10phoenix.com

Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
Greyson F

Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
AZFamily

New French restaurant opens in Phoenix - St. Urban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A taste of France is now in your backyard, thanks to restaurant St. Urbans that just opened here in Phoenix!. Offering tasty, delightful drinks and small bites in the city, St. Urbans just opened near 7th Street and Missouri Avenue. Arizona’s Family reporter Colton Shone dropped by to see what was on the menu for today! Owner Christopher Collins says this is the 8th concept with Common Ground Culinary, this time bringing the focus to delightful drinks!
AZFamily

Daughters remember father killed when SUV rolled off Phoenix freeway ramp

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers identified 55-year-old Major Raines as the man killed in a car crash Saturday morning when a car rolled off of I-10 onto the I-17 ramp. On Tuesday night, Raines’ daughters are speaking about what happened to their father.
12news.com

Police investigating after man stabbed to death in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in west Phoenix Monday evening. Police said around 9 p.m., officers were called to the area of 27th and Missouri avenues about a report of an injured person.
