KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest man for second homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln man has been arrested for a second homicide, according to Lincoln law enforcement. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 56-year-old William Wright in connection with the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. Wright is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man charged with murder arrested in another homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department arrested William Wright on Wednesday in connection with the death of a Lincoln man. Wright was arrested on Aug. 31 in the murder of Ronald George, 61, a homeless man who was found dead in a grassy field. During their investigation,...
kfornow.com
Man In Jail Charged With Second Killing
1011now.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Lincoln man charged, victim identified in O Street homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police announced the arrest of a Lincoln man on Monday in connection with Sunday morning’s homicide. Early Sunday morning Robert Brannon, 33, of Omaha was shot and killed in the alley near 19th and O Streets. Security video of the area shows Brannon...
Lincoln Police make arrest in weekend homicide of an Omaha man
The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday that they have made an arrest in the Sunday morning homicide of an Omaha man.
klkntv.com
Man threw away bag of meth while running from officers, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was unsuccessful in discarding evidence while running from officers in northwest Lincoln on Monday, police say. Around 8:30 p.m., investigators were made aware that Steven Watson, 45, was believed to have a “large quantity” of meth, according to police. Investigators approached...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police searching for 19-year-old involved in double shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 19-year old is being sought in relation to a double-shooting in the capital city. The Lincoln Police Department said 19-year-old Jason Hernandez is accused of shooting two other party-goers at a home just northeast of the UNL campus. Hernandez is now charged with felony assault and...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed In Morrill County Crash
(KFOR NEWS September 28, 2022) Two people from Lincoln were killed in a Tuesday afternoon traffic crash in Morrill County. The Nebraska State Patrol’s preliminary investigation shows just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
kfornow.com
Task Force Arrests Man Following Discovery of Meth In a Lincoln Hotel Room
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–A 45-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Monday night tracked him down at a northwest Lincoln hotel and found him in possession of meth. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Steven Watson was contacted by officers and after...
iheart.com
Lincoln Couple Killed In Western Nebraska Car Crash
klkntv.com
Lincoln man breaks into Harley-Davidson, steals motorcycles and more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested after police say he broke into Frontier Harley-Davidson on Friday morning and stole motorcycles. Around 8:33 a.m., employees called Lincoln Police after finding a shattered window at the store near Northwest 40th and West O Streets. Items were also stolen...
klin.com
LPD Concerned About Spike In Gun Violence
There have been eight homicides in the city of Lincoln this year. Most of the cases have happened since May and that spike in violence is a big concern for residents and police. “They have concerns and we have concerns as well about the violence in out city,” says assistant...
1011now.com
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger of Lincoln was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at NW 19th and West O St. Lincoln Police said the collision occurred...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating shots fired into crowd overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– Lincoln Police are investigating gunshots fired into a crowd Sunday around 2:00 a.m. near 23rd and Judson Street. Witnesses told police the suspects shot into the crowd as people were leaving a large gathering. Two 20-year-old men from Omaha were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln shooting leaves one man dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. LPD said they received a report that a man had been shot in an alley near 19th St. and O St. around 12:10 a.m. Officers said they and the Lincoln Fire and...
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway
kfornow.com
Missing Inmate Turns Himself In
(KFOR NEWS September 27, 2022) An inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) has turned himself into authorities. On Monday, Clifford Brown went to the Omaha Police Department. He was transported to the Douglas County Correctional Center. Brown left the facility the evening of September 22...
klkntv.com
Lincoln porch fire causes $10,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A back porch near 8th and Y streets caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The fire started from a lit cigarette and spread into an interior wall of the home. The resident was able to put out most of the flames with the help of...
