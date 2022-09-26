Marion County (West Virginia) CVB wins marketing, social media awards at 2022 Governor's Conference

Read full article on original website
Barbour, West Virginia, Chamber announces Members of Month for October
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour Bowling Lanes and Margarita’s Mexican Grill & Cantina are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month in October. Barbour Lanes bowling alley includes a snack bar and video games in addition to fun bowling and good food, Manager Danney Elmore said.
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Piedmont Mayor, Paula Boggs spoke with the county commission, afte…
West Virginia Inventors Society
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 o…
Main Street Fairmont hands out facade grants to spur downtown development
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, Main Street Fairmont announced that it has given $30,000 in matching grants to six downtown businesses — money that will be spent on renovating the buildings’ façades to aid new businesses and, hopefully, attract more economic development to the area.
Auditions set for winter holiday productions at Fairmont State University
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s Town & Gown Theatre and Academy for the Arts will host auditions for two upcoming winter holiday productions: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “Jolly Holiday, A Broadway Christmas Revue.”. Auditions for both children and adults will...
'True West' to be on stage Oct. 6-8 at West Virginia Wesleyan College
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Department of Theatre and Dance will present the classic Sam Shepard play, “True West.”. “True West” will run at 8 p.m. from Oct. 6-8 in the Atkinson Black Box Theater located in the Administration Building. Performances are free, but seating is limited.
West Virginia Wesleyan College, Notre Dame High School formalize creative and performing arts partnership
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College and Notre Dame High School have signed a formal agreement to begin a creative and performing arts partnership between the institutions. Under the agreement executed Wednesday, WVWC will employ an instructor to teach in the Performing Arts Conservatory at Notre...
Ribbon cutting held for Vanity Fur Pet Grooming Salon in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Vanity Fur Pet Grooming Salon held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this week. Meghan Jenkins, owner, was presented with the honor of Best Pet Groomer during the 2022 Best of Harrison County awards. Jenkins would like to thank her customers for their support and those who voted during the competition.
The Landing Dispensary in Bridgeport to welcome customers Friday
The Landing Cannabis Dispensary aims to bring alternative medicine options to folks in the area. Those with medical cannabis cards will be able to select from The Landing's menu of West Virginia-grown cannabis products.
Mon EMS launches website, schedules public info sessions about levy
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — Mon EMS has launched an information webpage and scheduled multiple public information meetings about the EMS levy which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Executive Director Forest Weyen spoke before the Monongalia County Commission at its regular meeting on Wednesday to inform the commissioners...
Lincoln golf newcomer Anderson gives back to teammates while aiming for future
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s first-ever regional golf title, secured Monday with a victory at Stonewall Resort, was a moment to remember for everyone involved. For one member of the team, it will be a highlight of the only golf season of his high school career, a season which he never even expected to have.
Friday night lights preview: Five teams home this week
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Heading into the latter half of the season, the River Cities schools are gearing up for what could be season-defining games. Five teams are at home this week while three are on the road as Ohio enters week seven and West Virginia enters week six.
The Landing Cannabis Dispensary to open Friday in Bridgeport
The Landing Cannabis Dispensary in Bridgeport will open its doors to the public on Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for a grand opening. Medical cannabis advisors will be on site to help folks curious about obtaining a medical cannabis card.
Christopher Ray Maxwell
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Christopher Ray Maxwell, 47, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Clarksburg on July 31, 1975, a son of Raymond Edward and Betty Jean Sommerville Maxwell, who...
Rapes, fondling, robberies, aggravated assault & vehicle theft all up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University reported increases in rapes, fondling, robbery, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft on its Morgantown campus in 2021 vs. 2020, according to its latest Clery Act report. There was one homicide in 2020, vs. none in 2021 or 2019.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22
West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
