Two men dead after being shot Sunday night in Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are dead in Norcross after a shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross. Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they located 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha, who had been shot. Emergency personnel pronounced them dead on the scene.
Teen clocked speeding 133 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in Powder Springs, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old boy was arrested after he was clocked speeding at 133 mph in a 55-mph speed zone on C.H. James Parkway in Powder Springs, according to the Powder Springs Police Department. According to police at 2:56 a.m. Sunday officers spotted two cars racing. Police said...
Man struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Roswell Road in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after being hit by several vehicles Saturday night in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department the fatal pedestrian crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Roswell Road. Marietta PD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit says the initial investigation revealed...
Family’s home destroyed by fire overnight in DeKalb County, 4 displaced
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire has displaced a family of four in DeKalb County. It happened Tuesday around 2:45 a.m. on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue in Decatur. DeKalb County Fire says when they arrived, the two-story home was engulfed in flames. A couple and their two kids...
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver has died after a multiple-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 South. Atlanta Police say the call came in around 3 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway. They say a driver traveling southbound struck a guardrail, sending debris from the damaged guardrail into the northbound lanes.
Atlanta Fire Rescue, hospital leaders working to improve 911 response times
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a race to improve slow 9-1-1 response times. With Atlanta Medical Center’s closure on the horizon, city and hospital leaders are working to help stem the delays at Grady EMS. It’s an issue that has plagued areas of the city for years.
Fulton County retired K9 Diesel passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a K-9 officer. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, retired K9 Diesel passed away over the weekend. Diesel worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for six years, becoming the first cell phone...
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
FIRST ALERT: Rain to start in metro Atlanta Friday; Highest impact for Ian Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain is expected to move into metro Atlanta on Friday and continue through the weekend due to Hurricane Ian. Our nice weather will continue through Thursday with rain moving into north Georgia throughout the day on Friday. Based on the latest rack of Hurricane Ian, our biggest impacts in north Georgia will occur late Friday night through early Saturday.
Community reacts to temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Community leaders are reacting to the temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment. “I was equally happy and equally disappointed,” Devin Barrington-Ward said. Barrington-Ward is the managing director of the Black Futurists Group in Atlanta. The sudden closure of AMC in Old Fourth...
INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multi-platinum rapper Rich Homie Quan is performing at the Tabernacle tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape! The Atlanta native stopped by CBS 46 to talk about his next project Family & Mula, his independent record label Rich Homie Entertainment and much more!
AAA: Gas prices expected to stay down, despite storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gas prices have lowered significantly since the summer and are expected to stay down despite the incoming storm, according to AAA. This summer was a pain at the pump, according to drivers at metro Atlanta gas stations. “It was like $75 or something like that,” said...
By George unveils The Skyscraper, Atlanta’s tallest burger
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Let’s face it – nothing compares to the taste of a flavorful cheeseburger. While many places in Atlanta offer a variety of patties, By George is serving up The Skyscraper, which is believed to be the city’s tallest burger. The burger gets its...
Georgia Tech fires football coach Geoff Collins, athletic director Todd Stansbury
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Tech has fired football head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury. Assistant head coach Brent Key will lead the Yellow Jackets in the interim. Collins went 10-28 as Georgia Tech head coach, including Saturday’s 27-14 loss to Central Florida and a 42-0 shellacking...
