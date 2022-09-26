ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Two men dead after being shot Sunday night in Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are dead in Norcross after a shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross. Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they located 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha, who had been shot. Emergency personnel pronounced them dead on the scene.
NORCROSS, GA
CBS 46

Man struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Roswell Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after being hit by several vehicles Saturday night in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department the fatal pedestrian crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Roswell Road. Marietta PD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit says the initial investigation revealed...
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Lithonia, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver has died after a multiple-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 South. Atlanta Police say the call came in around 3 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway. They say a driver traveling southbound struck a guardrail, sending debris from the damaged guardrail into the northbound lanes.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton County retired K9 Diesel passes away

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a K-9 officer. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, retired K9 Diesel passed away over the weekend. Diesel worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for six years, becoming the first cell phone...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime#Sunni#Cbs46
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Rain to start in metro Atlanta Friday; Highest impact for Ian Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain is expected to move into metro Atlanta on Friday and continue through the weekend due to Hurricane Ian. Our nice weather will continue through Thursday with rain moving into north Georgia throughout the day on Friday. Based on the latest rack of Hurricane Ian, our biggest impacts in north Georgia will occur late Friday night through early Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Rich Homie Quan playing the Tabernacle tonight!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multi-platinum rapper Rich Homie Quan is performing at the Tabernacle tonight to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut mixtape! The Atlanta native stopped by CBS 46 to talk about his next project Family & Mula, his independent record label Rich Homie Entertainment and much more!
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

AAA: Gas prices expected to stay down, despite storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gas prices have lowered significantly since the summer and are expected to stay down despite the incoming storm, according to AAA. This summer was a pain at the pump, according to drivers at metro Atlanta gas stations. “It was like $75 or something like that,” said...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

By George unveils The Skyscraper, Atlanta’s tallest burger

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Let’s face it – nothing compares to the taste of a flavorful cheeseburger. While many places in Atlanta offer a variety of patties, By George is serving up The Skyscraper, which is believed to be the city’s tallest burger. The burger gets its...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy