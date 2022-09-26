Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Survey: Top issues for California voters: Inflation, homelessness and housing costs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new statewide survey is breaking down the top issues for California voters just weeks out from the November midterm elections. According to the Public Policy Institute of California September 2022 survey, nearly three out of 10 Californians who responded said jobs, the economy and inflation was the most important issue facing the state today.
KCRA.com
California EDD faces tough questions at oversight committee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's embattled Employment Development Department faced tough questions from five legislators during a joint oversight hearing in Sacramento on Wednesday. This comes after more than two years of questions and concern over the handling of both applications and fraud at the department over the past two years.
SFGate
California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers
California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
KCRA.com
How to watch the Project CommUNITY special: California’s Hispanic Heritage
During Hispanic Heritage month, we are highlighting groups and people making a difference in the lives of California’s Hispanic population. You can watch our Project CommUNITY special "California's Hispanic Heritage" on KCRA 3 or in the video leading this story at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.
KCRA.com
Shasta County reports possible voter intimidation; California governor signs voting protection laws
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — While California voters are about six weeks away from the Midterm Elections, voter and poll worker protections are top of mind in Shasta County as officials warn residents about possible voter intimidation. Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen sent a notice...
KCRA.com
How cruising, lowriding became an expression of Chicano culture in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is legal in the city of Sacramento thanks to the coordination from car clubs and car enthusiasts. Now, cities around the state are working to legalize the hobby after years of what some lowriders consider discriminatory ordinances meant to target people of color in certain communities.
KCRA.com
Northern California agencies preparing to deploy to Hurricane Ian, if called
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people across Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian, people in northern California are preparing to help if their assistance is needed. "The national network stands ready to deploy," Capt. Larry Carmichael, the social services officer for the salvation army in Sacramento County, said Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saying, what are our assets? What are our local resources? What could we deploy if asked? Those conversations happen well (before) a storm begins to brew."
Opinion: Pressure Builds for Overhaul of California’s Workers’ Comp Program
Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for more than a century...
KCRA.com
Newsom says he has 'deep respect and empathy' for Florida, DeSantis in wake of Hurricane Ian
SAN FRANCISCO — AsHurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has offered support to Florida, and his political nemesis, Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Let me just express deep empathy and respect for the challenges the governor is facing, all Floridians are facing,” Newsom said. "We’re...
KCRA.com
EDD oversight hearing set for Wednesday. How the public can share their experiences
California's Employment Development Department will be back in the hot seat on Wednesday. Officials with the embattled department will answer questions during a joint legislative oversight hearing in Sacramento. Assembly members said they are hoping to make progress in fixing the broken system. EDD admits to paying $20 billion in...
SFGate
Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills
Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Caravan pressures Gavin Newsom to extend unemployment benefits to undocumented Californians
This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings. The post Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KCRA.com
Governor Newsom has days to get through hundreds of bills
A busy week is ahead for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has a mountain of bills to get through in a matter of days. The governor has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto legislation state lawmakers sent to his desk this legislative session. As of Monday morning, the governor started his day with about 570 bills left to get through.
Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?
Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
