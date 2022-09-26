ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KCRA.com

Survey: Top issues for California voters: Inflation, homelessness and housing costs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new statewide survey is breaking down the top issues for California voters just weeks out from the November midterm elections. According to the Public Policy Institute of California September 2022 survey, nearly three out of 10 Californians who responded said jobs, the economy and inflation was the most important issue facing the state today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

California EDD faces tough questions at oversight committee

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's embattled Employment Development Department faced tough questions from five legislators during a joint oversight hearing in Sacramento on Wednesday. This comes after more than two years of questions and concern over the handling of both applications and fraud at the department over the past two years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento, CA
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California agencies preparing to deploy to Hurricane Ian, if called

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As people across Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian, people in northern California are preparing to help if their assistance is needed. "The national network stands ready to deploy," Capt. Larry Carmichael, the social services officer for the salvation army in Sacramento County, said Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saying, what are our assets? What are our local resources? What could we deploy if asked? Those conversations happen well (before) a storm begins to brew."
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills

Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Caravan pressures Gavin Newsom to extend unemployment benefits to undocumented Californians

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Governor Newsom has days to get through hundreds of bills

A busy week is ahead for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has a mountain of bills to get through in a matter of days. The governor has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto legislation state lawmakers sent to his desk this legislative session. As of Monday morning, the governor started his day with about 570 bills left to get through.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

PANEL: Should Bonta pursue Smittcamp allegations?

Will California’s top cop, state attorney general Rob Bonta pursue a probe of Fresno county district attorney Lisa Smittcamp? Bonta’s office has remained silent since the Fresno county Democratic party demanded Bonta investigate Smittcamp, accusing her of “weaponizing” the Public Integrity Unit by prosecuting elected democrats and turn a blind eye to elected republicans.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

