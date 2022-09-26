Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech
Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
Check the Status of Your Illinois Tax Rebates, State Sen. Celina Villanueva Advises. Here's How
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eyeing the arrival of income and property tax rebates, and state sen. Celina Villanueva is urging those who are waiting to check the status of their rebates. Villaneuva assured residents in a statement Wednesday that "rebates are on the way," as the checks started...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Explainer: How to Register to Vote in Illinois
Voters across the U.S. will head to the polls this fall, and in the state of Illinois, residents have ample opportunities to secure their chance to cast a ballot. Whether online, in-person or through the mail, voter registration in Illinois can be achieved through a variety of avenues, with same-day registration also available in many locations.
Here's Who is Running for Illinois Governor in the 2022 Election
One of the most contentious races in the 2022 general election will decide Illinois’ next governor, as incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces off against Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey. Earlier this year, Bailey bested a crowded Republican field, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and attorney Jesse Sullivan, and Pritzker...
Here are the Offices on Illinois' 2022 General Election Ballot
The 2022 midterm elections will see numerous high-profile races up and down the ballot in the state of Illinois, with the governor’s mansion, a U.S. Senate seat and control of the state’s Supreme Court all up for grabs. Here is a brief breakdown of the offices that will...
Democratic Illinois senator proposes changes to SAFE-T Act
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Democratic Illinois state senator wants to change the language of the SAFE-T Act. Cash bail will go away in Illinois on January 1. A judge can still order someone to be held under certain circumstances. Scott Bennett, a former prosecutor, represents the Champaign area. He wants to change the “flight […]
RELATED PEOPLE
1470 WMBD
Pritzker announces $450M UI Trust Fund payment, Republicans say ‘not good enough’
CHICAGO – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. On Tuesday, Pritzker said due to continued historic low unemployment insurance claims, the unemployment insurance...
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker announces significant payment toward Unemployment Insurance Loan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. This is the second significant contribution to the outstanding loan balance. In March of...
When is Election Day 2022 in Illinois?
It may feel like the 2022 Illinois primaries just took place, but Election Day is already rapidly approaching, giving voters a chance to voice their opinions on a variety of issues facing the state and the country. While many eyes will be on the party balance in the U.S. House...
Illinois Races That Could Help Determine Control of U.S. House of Representatives
After gaining control of the House of Representatives in 2018, Democrats are in danger of losing the chamber in the upcoming election thanks to a variety of factors, and five Illinois races could prove key to the efforts of both parties this November. Currently, Democrats hold a narrow majority in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
977wmoi.com
Illinois Department on Aging to Retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate
The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed...
Illinois comptroller celebrates saving state thousands of dollars
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is celebrating a court victory that save the state a couple hundred thousand dollars now, and possibly millions down the road. It is a state law which gives elected officials a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. It is a small pay bump, but lawmakers often reject […]
Amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois
(WTVO) — National labor unions are turning their attention to Illinois ahead of the November election. Voters will be asked to amend the state constitution on collective bargaining. The so-called “Worker’s Rights Amendment” would give workers the constitutional right to unionize. Supporters said that it paves the way for higher pay and better benefits while […]
Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate
Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Early Voting in Illinois Opens This Week: Here's Where Chicago-Area Residents Can Cast Ballots
The November election may still seem like a long way off, but early voting will begin this week in most of the Chicago area. Under Illinois law, early voting can begin up to 40 days prior to an election, with that date falling on Sept. 29 for the 2022 general election.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
WAND TV
Illinois lawmaker files legislation to clarify language in SAFE-T Act
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois lawmaker has filed legislation to clarify language in SAFE-T Act. State Senator Scott Bennett filed Senate Bill 4228, on Monday, which focuses on updating provisions in the SAFE-T Act by clarifying language to address concerns raised by local law enforcement officials. Republicans called for changes...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2