Illinois State

collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election

(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suffocates free speech

Should any powerful elected official in America use his influence to have an opposition newspaper canceled? Is it allowable for a president or governor to have such a paper literally taken out of print?. Well, it happened. In Illinois. At least temporarily. This sad episode in the heartland speaks to...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Explainer: How to Register to Vote in Illinois

Voters across the U.S. will head to the polls this fall, and in the state of Illinois, residents have ample opportunities to secure their chance to cast a ballot. Whether online, in-person or through the mail, voter registration in Illinois can be achieved through a variety of avenues, with same-day registration also available in many locations.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Who is Running for Illinois Governor in the 2022 Election

One of the most contentious races in the 2022 general election will decide Illinois’ next governor, as incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces off against Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey. Earlier this year, Bailey bested a crowded Republican field, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and attorney Jesse Sullivan, and Pritzker...
NBC Chicago

When is Election Day 2022 in Illinois?

It may feel like the 2022 Illinois primaries just took place, but Election Day is already rapidly approaching, giving voters a chance to voice their opinions on a variety of issues facing the state and the country. While many eyes will be on the party balance in the U.S. House...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois

(WTVO) — National labor unions are turning their attention to Illinois ahead of the November election. Voters will be asked to amend the state constitution on collective bargaining. The so-called “Worker’s Rights Amendment” would give workers the constitutional right to unionize. Supporters said that it paves the way for higher pay and better benefits while […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate

Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois lawmaker files legislation to clarify language in SAFE-T Act

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois lawmaker has filed legislation to clarify language in SAFE-T Act. State Senator Scott Bennett filed Senate Bill 4228, on Monday, which focuses on updating provisions in the SAFE-T Act by clarifying language to address concerns raised by local law enforcement officials. Republicans called for changes...
ILLINOIS STATE
