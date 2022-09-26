Read full article on original website
9 things we’ve learned about the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of tonight’s preseason opener, including Max Domi filling the Alex DeBrincat role
As much as Luke Richardson has learned about Chicago since his hiring by the Blackhawks in June, the Montreal transplant occasionally shows he still is learning a few things about his adopted city. “I didn’t even know Goose Island was from Chicago before I got here,” said Richardson, who handed out a few beers at his news conference Monday — the Hawks are running an Oktoberfest promotion ...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Blues in Preseason Opener
10 observations: Hawks fall to Blues in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday in their preseason opener. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. There were a lot of positives in this...
Blackhawks' Kevin Korchinski, Lukas Reichel Connect for Pretty Goal
Hawks' Korchinski, Reichel connect for highlight-reel goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Get used to this, Blackhawks fans: Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel connected for a beautiful goal in Wednesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, providing a glimpse of what the future might look like in Chicago one day.
Cubs Willson Contreras Gets 2nd Chance at Final Goodbye at Wrigley
Willson Contreras’ second chance at a final goodbye originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is about to find out. The Cubs’ World Series-winning, All-Star catcher returned to the Cubs’ lineup from an ankle injury Tuesday for the start of the final homestand of the year — what’s expected to be his final homestand as a Cub.
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022
The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
Mike Hardman Misses Blackhawks' Practice With Groin Injury
After an off day Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks returned to the ice for practice to kick off a new week. However, forward Mike Hardman did not join the team for Monday's session as he deals with a groin injury. The Blackhawks signed Hardman out of Boston College in March 2021...
Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi Line Stands Out in Blackhawks Preseason Opener
Kane, Athanasiou, Domi line stands out in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks debuted their early new-look first line of Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi and Patrick Kane in Tuesday's preseason opener against the St. Louis Blues and it was a strong showing for the trio, despite having nothing to show for it.
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
3 Game Essentials | Seattle at Vancouver
Going into the third preseason game, the focus on systems and chemistry is deepening as training camp progresses. Early in training camp, players are just getting to know one another, how each plays, and the beginnings of the Kraken's team identity. In the first two preseason games, head coach Dave Hakstol just wanted to see "basic structure." But, as time together goes on, there's an increased emphasis on systems for the upcoming season. What to watch for against the Canucks?
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for 2022-23 preseason home opener
The Detroit Red Wings will play their 2022-23 preseason home opener Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra in addition to the Red Wings Radio Network and WWJ 950. The Red Wings...
Blackhawks Bytes: Richardson, Toews, Entwistle & More
Welcome to the September edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
Where to Buy Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Salute to Service Apparel
Where to buy Bears 2022 NFL Salute to Service apparel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The National Football League has released its annual line of military-inspired team apparel for 2022. The released collection is a mission to support military service members. The collection that was made by Nike and...
How Blackhawks plan to be more aggressive on penalty kill
When the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups in six years, they hung their hat on having a stout penalty kill. They finished No. 4, No. 3 and No. 10, respectively, during the regular season in those three runs. Since 2015, the Blackhawks have finished with a Top 15 penalty kill...
Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason contest
Columbus mixes veterans, highly touted youngsters for game against Buffalo. After splitting a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Blue Jackets are back in action Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena when the Buffalo Sabres come to town. If you can't make it to Nationwide Arena, the game will be streamed...
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 27, the following roster transactions:. - Forwards Colt Conrad, Daniel D'Amato, Connor Ford, Patrick Guay, Marcus Kallionkieli, Kyle Marino, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau and Alex Swetlikoff; defensemen Connor Corcoran and Peter DiLiberatore; and goaltenders Jordan Papirny and Isaiah Saville have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
CBJ sign D Andrew Peeke to a three-year contract extension
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Andrew Peeke to a three-year, $8.25 million contract extension ($2.75 AAV) through the 2025-26 National Hockey League season, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Peeke is currently in the final year of a two-year contract signed in August 2021.
