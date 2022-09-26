ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Inside the tragic life of Jeffery Dahmer’s last would-be victim — from hero to prisoner

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3vsi_0iB4QPlK00

Jeffrey Dahmer’s final would-be victim, who escaped and led police to the twisted serial killer’s lair, has been thrust back into the spotlight following Netflix’s widely-watched mini-series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — but despite ending the sicko’s spree, the man hailed a hero lived a tragic life.

Tracy Edwards became a national name in 1991 after he led Milwaukee cops to the remains of Dahmer’s 17 dismembered victims, ending a decade-long spree of cannibalistic homicides that shocked the country.

But Edwards’ life quickly spiraled out of control and he was accused of killing a man almost two decades to the day after he survived the tragic fate himself.

“It’s like Humpty Dumpty,” his defense attorney Paul Ksicinski told ABC News in 2011 . “It’s like he was never able to put the pieces back together again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBmIe_0iB4QPlK00
Tracy Edwards is seen testifying in Jeffrey Dahmer’s 1992 murder trial.
Court TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wp31Y_0iB4QPlK00
In 2011, Edwards was charged with homicide in connection with the death of a fellow homeless man.
Milwaukee Police Department

The Netflix retelling of the horrific Dahmer crimes begins with a dramatized version of Edwards’ escape from the cannibal killer’s apartment on the night of July 22, 1991, after he was lured over with the promise of beer and money.

After bolting from the house of horrors, a handcuffed Edwards flags down a passing patrol car on the street and tells officers that Dahmer had tried to kill him.

He then led police to the apartment, where investigators discovered preserved human heads, mutilated body parts and photographs of mutilated men.

The reenactment drew heavily from Edwards’ testimony, which was broadcast by Court TV during Dahmer’s closely-watched 1992 trial.

“He was listening to my heart [at knifepoint] because at that point he told me he was going to eat my heart,” Edwards chillingly told the court.

However, the brave survivor’s newfound publicity attracted the attention of police in his native home of Tupelo Mississippi, where he had been indicted for sexual battery of a 14-year-old girl.

The then 32-year-old was extradited down south to face the charges.

When he returned to Milwaukee, Edwards racked up arrests for drug possession, theft, property damage, failure to pay child support, and bail jumping — as he lived in and out of homeless shelters, ABC reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1lLG_0iB4QPlK00
Tracy Edwards was arrested for multiple offenses in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Police Dept.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gixEy_0iB4QPlK00
Dahmer confessed to killing 17 men and boys. He was murdered in prison 1994.
AFP via Getty Images

On July 26, 2011, nearly twenty years to the day that he was lauded as a hero for escaping Dahmer and leading cops to his victims, Edwards was accused of murder himself.

He and another homeless man were accused of pushing a third man that was living on the streets off a bridge into the Milwaukee River. The victim, Jonny Jordan, died before first responders arrived, the network reported in 2011.

Edwards was charged with homicide and pleaded guilty to aiding a felon — a deal which got him a reduced sentence of one and a half years, according to WITI-TV .

The whereabouts of the now 63-year-old man are unknown, despite a recent renewal of interest in his life.

Still, Shaun Brown, who portrayed Edwards in the Netflix hit, took to Twitter to share his feelings about the man he played — insisting he has “so much love” for him and the other victims.

“I have so much love for Tracy Edwards and I hope that through my portrayal you will also,” Brown wrote .

“I hope you have love for all the victims and maybe in time you will have more love for one another. Empathy and awareness can create heaven on Earth if we allow it. We are one. We are all beings made of stardust. Much love to you all.”

Dahmer — who confessed to killing 17 men and boys since 1978 and was convicted in 1992 — was beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate in 1994.

Comments / 7

Larry Davis
2d ago

Dahmer once said, " his lawyers had cost him an arm and a leg and all he was trying to do was get a "head" in life as he wiped the drool from his lips!!

Reply
3
Dani Rivera
1d ago

Obviously Dahmer attacking Edwards didn't keep him on the straight and narrow!!! Edwards went out and threw a man from a bridge with someone else and is now looking at a murder wrap!! He has no one to blame but himself!!! Just because you have a difficult life doesn't give you the right to murder others!! He's no better than Dahmer!!!

Reply
2
Michael Bilson
2d ago

Who knew Dahlmer was just trying to clean up the neighborhood from criminals by eating them..😂

Reply(1)
8
Related
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Prison#Netflix#Abc News
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Authorities capture California man accused of killing child whose body was found at his home six months ago

Authorities on Saturday arrested a California man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in his home six months ago. After a monthslong search and an investigation involving the Justice Department's Special Operations Unit, police arrested Dhante Jackson in Newark, California, in connection with the murder of Sophia Mason. The girl's body was found in Jackson's Central Valley home in March a few days after her relatives reported her missing, state attorney general's office said in a statement.
NEWARK, CA
The US Sun

Chilling details emerge in case of Eliza Fletcher ‘abduction’ as heiress’ suspected murderer faces fresh charges

CHILLING details have emerged in the case of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis millionaire heiress and mom-of-two whose body was discovered last week, four days after her abduction. Suspect Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and initially charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, before being slapped with a first degree murder charge.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Cousin of Jeffrey Dahmer victim angry at new Netflix series for ‘retraumatising’ family

A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has spoken out against Netflix’s new thriller, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, for “retraumatising” their family. The show – based on serial killer Dahmer’s real crimes – stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” and the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Since its arrival on the platform on 22 September, some have found the show’s gruesome scenes nauseating, with many angered viewers believing it romanticises and glorifies the tragic murders.One courtroom scene...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed

Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
WAUSAU, WI
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Wrote Threatening Note To Murdered Georgia Mom

It’s been revealed that a former MMA fighter allegedly wrote a chilling note threatening violence against his girlfriend’s family a year before her mother was murdered. Coverage of the death of Debbie Collier has been widespread since the discovery of her body on September 11. A day before, the Athens, Georgia resident had sent daughter Amanda Bearden over $2,000 via Venmo, with a note that read, “They are not going to let me go, love you.”
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy