Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost a close one to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday afternoon. It was a tough loss for the NFC South franchise, especially at home. With that being said, Brady is ready to come back better than ever in Week 4. The Buccaneers quarterback is well aware he and his teammates have to be better moving forward if it's going to be a special year in Tampa Bay.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO