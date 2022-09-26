Legislators, Spectrum tout broadband expansion in Chippewa Valley

State Representatives Jesse James, left and Rob Summerfield watched Spectrum Fiber Technician Sean Severson demonstrate splicing a fiber optic line at Wildblume Farm in Fall Creek on Monday. Spectrum plans to reach 1,100 homes and businesses in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties as part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

FALL CREEK — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be “nice” to have improved broadband and internet connections.

By 2018, “nice” had been replaced by words such as “imperative.” People saw that they were losing out by not having strong home internet service. That only compounded during the pandemic, when suddenly children were remote learning, and adults were working from home.