Pittsburgh, PA

Man faces charges in deadly crash that happened after unsanctioned car meetup event

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A man has been charged with killing two people during an out-of-control car meetup in Wildwood over the weekend.

Authorities say Gerald White, 37, was driving away from a crash on Saturday when he was involved in a second crash that killed two people.

The Pittsburgh resident is facing several charges, including two counts of death by auto.

Police say White got into a crash and took off when police tried to intervene. Authorities say he got into another crash a few blocks away and hit a car and pedestrians. He was arrested a short time later.

The incident apparently happened near the unsanctioned H2oi car rally event.

