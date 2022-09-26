Man faces charges in deadly crash that happened after unsanctioned car meetup event

A man has been charged with killing two people during an out-of-control car meetup in Wildwood over the weekend.

Authorities say Gerald White, 37, was driving away from a crash on Saturday when he was involved in a second crash that killed two people.

The Pittsburgh resident is facing several charges, including two counts of death by auto.

Police say White got into a crash and took off when police tried to intervene. Authorities say he got into another crash a few blocks away and hit a car and pedestrians. He was arrested a short time later.

The incident apparently happened near the unsanctioned H2oi car rally event.