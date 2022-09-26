ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Authorities: Woman killed in weekend house fire in Somerville

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office says a 68-year-old woman was killed in a fire over the weekend.

Authorities responded to the fire Sunday morning on West Cliff Street in Somerville. The fire was in the rear of the first floor and in the basement.

Firefighters found the woman inside the home. They attempted lifesaving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Fire departments from several nearby towns came to help fight the fire.

