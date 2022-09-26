ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Is Buccaneers' desperate offense missing Bruce Arians?

By Ryan Gilbert
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTAuj_0iB4Q3fp00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t had the best start to the season but they scraped by with wins in their first two games. However, they scored only one offensive touchdown in each of those games – a trend that continued in Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tom Brady was able to lead a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, but the Bucs failed to convert the two-point conversion that would’ve tied the game at 14 with 14 seconds left.

The lack of offense is worrying for Tampa. They may be without a few of their offensive weapons due to injury but the play-calling is a concern as well.

Kasey Hudson and Kailey Mizelle of the Audacy Original Podcast “ Jolly Rogers & Touchdowns ” discussed the Bucs’ desperate play-calling and if Bruce Arians retired too soon.

“It starts at the head. We’ve gotta talk about the coaches a little bit here,” Hudson said (5:40 in player above). “We’ve gotta talk about some of the play-calling. You fall short on a play and you decide to follow up with a trick play? With the butterfingers you have been dealing with all game? I mean, come on! I wanted to just dismiss myself. I wanted to fire myself on behalf of everybody else and just exit the stadium and call it. How do you call a trick play after this when you’ve already seen that there’s no accountability in these wide receivers?

Hudson stressed the importance of keeping it simple. Running a trick play for a loss of 12 yards is the exact opposite of that.

“It seemed desperate and this shouldn’t be a desperate team,” Mizelle said. “I know some of the guys were out, I get it, but this should not be a desperate team. There’s too much talent. When you have the greatest quarterback of all-time. There’s too much talent. This should not be a desperate team and a play like that is desperate. That’s not how you win games – clearly, they didn’t win – and that play landed them in shambles. They lost 12 yards on that play. They recovered the fumble, but you lose 12 yards. It’s just not smart. It’s not good play-calling.

“It makes me question … was it the right time for Bruce to leave?” she continued. “This offense needs something and what they’re working with is not it. I know Bruce is still in the front office. I know that he still has conversations and whatnot, but he’s not calling plays. He’s not out there. He’s not doing it.”

Arians was persuaded by GM Jason Licht to come out of retirement to join the Bucs in 2019. He went 31-18 in his three years with the Bucs, including 24-9 with Brady in his last two. Of course, he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs in the 2020 season. He then announced his retirement this past offseason with Todd Bowles taking over head coaching duties.

Brady and the Bucs face a tough test against Patrick Mahomes and those Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football as they look to rebound in Week 4.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Report Details If Cheating Is Tom Brady, Gisele's Issue

Speculation about the cause of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s recent marital struggles have run rampant over the past few weeks. According to recent reports from Page Six, there is "no accusation of cheating" and the couple have simply "grown apart." “There is absolutely no accusation of cheating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady, Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele's marital issues reportedly have nothing to do with football. In surprising Monday afternoon news, Page Six reported that Gisele is not unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football. However, the celebrity couple is still dealing with some unknown marital problems. Many had assumed that Brady...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ed Reed tells Lamar Jackson: Ravens are a business first, if you get hurt they’ll pay you less

One of the greatest players in Ravens history is warning Lamar Jackson that he needs to take care of himself until the team has taken care of him contractually. Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that Jackson, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, should be focused primarily on keeping himself healthy until he has the long-term guaranteed contract he’s seeking.
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

NFL Quarterback Reportedly Suffered 'Pretty Severe' Ankle Injury During Sunday's Game

An NFL starting quarterback exited on of Sunday's Week 3 game in a lot of pain with an injury. Unfortunately, it sounds like it's as serious as advertised. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain. He sustained the injury in the midst of New England's 37-26 loss to the Ravens at Gillette Stadium yesterday.
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

63K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy